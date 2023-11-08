Full of spectators and entertainment at the Italian club championships which took place in Campobasso

A big party at the Municipal Bocciodromo di Campobasso for the final four championships of the Italian Club Championships of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd men’s categories and the 2023 National Women’s Club Championship, organized by FIB Molise. Two days of finals, which saw Città di Perugia triumph in 1st Category, Garlatese in 2nd, La Pineta Avezzano in 3rd and Metaurense in the women’s tournament. There was a large audience in the Campobassano facility, which saw the epilogue you don’t expect in the main category, the 1st. Lazio Bocce, leading 3-1, was pulled back to 4-4 by Città di Perugia, who won with exciting shots at the ball. A real marathon that lasted four hours of play. In the 2nd Category, the Garlatese team from Lombardy got the better of Olsaretti Castelliri. Pineta Avezzano, in the 3rd Category final played on Saturday afternoon, got the better of Junior Rogno from Bergamo.

In the women’s championship, victory for Metaurense over Enrico Millo Baronissi. Serramanna also acquired the title for the 2024 Serie A championship, having won the play-off against Villa Arangea Reggio Calabria. The director of the event was Antonio Agata of AIAB Basilicata, who coordinated the refereeing staff involved in the twelve matches played over a day and a half in Molise and Campobasso.

Audience and entertainment

“Another great show was staged in Molise and Campobasso – stated the president of the Italian Bowls Federation, Marco Giunio De Sanctis –. As a former athlete I truly experienced it in an extraordinary way and this last day, with a result that kept everyone in suspense until the end, was full of emotions and adrenaline. Just like last year, FIB Molise left nothing to chance and a truly great event was organised. Bowls needs these dynamic and spectacular events. Congratulations go to FIB Molise, now awaiting the emotions that the Italian Paralympic Boccia Championships will give us. An event with great competitive and social value, demonstrating how territories must open up to all bowling specialties and disciplines.” There was great media and institutional attention during the Molise weekend with the presence at the two award ceremonies of the mayor of Campobasso, Paola Felice, of the Councilor for Sport of the Municipality of Campobasso, Luca Praitano, of the Councilor for Sport of the Molise Region, Salvatore Micone, the regional councilor Fabio Cofelice, the councilor of the Province of Campobasso and the Municipality of Campobasso Alessandro Pascale, the president of Coni Molise, Vincenzo D’Angelo and the president of CIP Molise, Donatella Perrella. “It was an important weekend for the whole of Molise and for the city of Campobasso – commented the president of FIB Molise, Giuseppe Formato –. We organized two federal events in three weeks and showed the warmth and enthusiasm that exists in our region. Thanks go to all those who collaborated in the excellent success of the events and, in particular, to the federal president Marco Giunio De Sanctis, who gives immense trust to Molise, allowing, with his guidance, the young generations of sports managers to form and mature”.

November 8, 2023 (modified November 8, 2023 | 4:43 pm)

