Whole milk cans, forty kilos each, it tasted so good. Henk Hooikammer (70), retired dairy driver from Staphorst, muses about a long time ago, when he was still on the road every day. Now he is reviving history. For the first time after 25 years and for the very last time, the milk truck drove through Rouveen and Staphorst. “Only the milk cans are empty now.”