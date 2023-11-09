We are experiencing an unprecedented period in the climatic history of the Planet: temperatures continue to set record after record, on the emerged lands and in the seas, the last 12 months have been the hottest ever recorded and 2023 is set to become the hottest year in the historical series.

Confirming the worrying trend predicted in the latest bulletin from the scientists of the C3S Copernicus service is a detailed analysis published by Climate Central which highlights precisely how the period from November 2022 to October 2023 was the hottest ever recorded, with an anomaly of 1.3 degrees compared to the pre-industrial period.

In the last 12 months, 90% of the world’s population has experienced at least 10 days of abnormal heat, influenced by the climate crisis

In these 12 months, 1 in 4 people in the world have had to suffer the effects of at least one heat wave exacerbated by the climate crisis. The analysis, carried out thanks to a peer-reviewed attribution model, therefore highlighted how 1.9 billion people in 170 countries have had to endure high temperatures during heat waves. Only Iceland and Lesotho, an African nation, recorded lower average temperatures.

The boy temperatures are just starting to rise but, based on historical patterns, most of the effects will be felt next year.

Over the 12 months under review 90% of people (7.3 billion) have experienced at least 10 days of temperatures strongly influenced by climate change and 73% (5.8 billion) experienced them for more than a month. We talk about temperatures with CSI (Climate Shift Index) equal to or greater than 3i.e. values ​​that human-caused climate change have made at least three times more probable.

Average global temperatures November-October. The gray curve represents the long-term warming trend. Colors indicate ENSO (red = El Niño, blue = La Niña) of the previous December-February

In Milan 2 months of temperatures extremely influenced by climate change, in Rome over 1 month

In Italy we have particularly suffered the effects of global warming: the entire Italian population was exposed to a CSI level 3 or higher for more than 30 daysand 29% of the population (more than 17 million people) for more than 100 days.

Milan and Rome recorded 119 and 86 days with CSI greater than 3, respectively, of which 64 and 44 with CSI (Climate Shift Index) equal to 5, the maximum level. This means that temperatures on those days were heavily influenced by climate change. Milan experienced 9 days of extreme heat – hotter than 99% of days in the 30-year average. In Rome the days of extreme heat rise to 19.

Global temperature anomalies for the first half (November 2022-April 2023) and second half (May 2023-October 2023) of the past 12 months. The anomalies are related to the standard normal period 1991-2020.

All this, however, is not surprising. Even though the last 12 months have set records, in fact, we are in the midst of one warming trend fueled by carbon pollution. To stop the warming trend, we need to reduce carbon pollution quickly, now. As long as humanity continues to burn coal, oil and natural gas, temperatures will rise and impacts will accelerate and spread.