The report on the state of climate action, which offers an overview of how our fight against the climate crisis is progressing, analyzing the moves of the world’s governments and major sectors of the economy. The news is not good: we are behind in practically every field.

Published under the Systems Change Lab, the report is the joint work of Bezos Earth Fund, Climate Action Tracker (a project of Climate Analytics and NewClimate Institute), ClimateWorks Foundation, United Nations Climate Change High-Level Champions and World Resources Institute (WRI ).

The State of Climate Action 2023 offers the world’s most comprehensive roadmap on how to bridge the global divide in climate action across all sectors. The hope of the experts is that it can be of support during the Global Stocktake from the COP28the next UN conference on climate change, when world leaders will be called upon an assessment of climate action analyzing the commitments made and the measures implemented to respect them.

What is certain is that, so far, we are not doing enough.

Efforts to limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels they are failing at every level, experts warn. With the exception of only car and electric vehicle sales, “progress on all indicators is significantly behind the pace and scale needed to address the climate crisis.”

«In a year in which climate change has wreaked havoc Around the world, it is clear that global efforts to reduce emissions are failing,” warns Louise Jeffery of the NewClimate Institute, one of the report’s lead authors.

«1.5°C is still achievable, but we urgently need a radical change in climate action».

To avoid theintensification of climate impactswhile minimizing damage to biodiversity and food security, the report identifies some goals for 2030 and 2050, aligned with the commitments made under the Paris Agreement. These goals span sectors that represent approximately 85% of global emissions of greenhouse gases – including energy, buildings, industry, transport, forests and land, food and agriculture – and also focus on increasing carbon removal and gods financing for the climate.

“Global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C are lackluster at best. Despite decades of dire warnings and wake-up calls, our leaders have largely failed to mobilize climate action anywhere near the pace and scale needed», said researcher Sophie Boehm, from the World Resources Institute, lead author of the report. «These delays leave us with very few paths to guarantee a livable future for all. There’s no more time for marginal touch-ups. Instead we need immediate and transformative changes in every single industry this decade.”

Of the 42 indicators evaluated, only one – the share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales – is on track to meet the 2030 target. Of the other 41 indicators:

Six are “off road”, and they move in the right direction but with insufficient, albeit promising, speed. 24 indicators are “well out of the way”, going in the right direction but well below the required pace. Six indicators go into the completely wrong direction, so much so that a U-turn is necessary. Five indicators do not have sufficient data to monitor progress.

«It is becoming increasingly clear and urgent correct course on climate» said Ani Dasgupta, President and CEO of the World Resources Institute. “It will take drastic action from all of us – governments, businesses, cities – to embrace the systemic change necessary to create a livable and prosperous future for people, nature and the climate.”

Climate, the most urgent measures

Achieving rapid transformations across all sectors to meet global climate goals will require a huge acceleration in climate action this decade.

Among the most urgent interventions to be implemented, the report indicates:

Increase the growth ofsolar and wind energy. In recent years the share of these two technologies for electricity production has grown on average by 14% per year, but to be in line with the 2030 objectives it needs to reach 24%.

Gradually eliminate the charcoal in electricity production seven times faster than current rates. Expand rapid transit infrastructure coverage six times faster. This is equivalent to building systems every year during this decade public transport approximately three times larger than New York City’s subway system, bus lanes, and light rail systems. The annual rate of deforestation – which has caused us to lose around 15 football fields of forest cover per minute in 2022 – must be reduced four times faster over this decade. We need to move on to more sustainable diets eight times faster. This involves reducing per capita consumption of meat from cows, goats and sheep to around two servings per week or less in high-consumption regions (the Americas, Europe and Oceania) by 2030.

Among the most worrying aspects highlighted by the report, we find some indicators which not only are not improving, but in the last period have even recorded a downward trend. worsening. Among these we find public funding for fossil fuels.

«Something is wrong», observes Claire Fyson, one of the lead authors of the report and co-lead of the Climate Analytics policy team. «Clean energy markets are growing: governments around the world should intervene. Yet they continue to use public funds and subsidies to maintain our fossil past. Achieving our climate goals means shutting down coal power seven times faster and gas power more than ten times faster than today. AND absurd continue to invest more in both. At COP28, governments should agree on a fair and rapid elimination of fossil fuels».

Public funding of fossil fuels continues to grow.

“These findings on the state of climate action come at a crucial time,” said Razan Al Mubarak, the UN’s high-level expert for COP28. «This year, as the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement culminates at COP28, World leaders must recognize insufficient progress to date and chart a path forward that builds on the successes we are seeing. This moment should serve as launching pad for accelerated actions.”

You can consult the report, in English, at this link.