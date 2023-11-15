The threats and risks to human health are growing and will continue to do so at a worrying rate if we delay any longer take effective action to curb global warming. Climate change could cause almost 5 times more deaths due to heat by the middle of the century – in 30 years -, as well as a greater diffusion of potentially lethal infectious diseases and an increasingly high risk of suffering from food insecurity. The warning comes from the eighth annual report of The Lancet Countdown on health and climate change, which draws on the expertise of 114 scientists and health professionals from 52 research institutes and United Nations agencies around the world.

Climate emergency, we are approaching the point of no return at a rate of 1,337 tons of CO2 per second

Climate action is becoming increasingly urgent and necessary, and according to experts, it must develop around human health. Already today inaction on the climate is costing us human lives and livelihoods, but if this continues we will have many more risks and increasingly higher adaptation costs.

The world population was exposed to 86 days of heat harmful to health in 2022, and in 60% of cases the event was favored by the climate crisis which made such events at least twice as likely. And in 2023 the world recorded the highest global temperatures in the last 100,000 yearswith numerous heat records recorded on all continents.

Change in the number of extreme drought months per year from 1951–60 to 2013–22

The Earth’s surface affected by extreme drought increased from 18% in the period 1951-1960 to 47% in 2013-2022, jeopardizing the water security, sanitation and food production. A greater frequency of heatwaves and droughts in 2021 was associated with severe or moderate food distress 127 million more people compared to the period 1981-2010, putting millions of people at risk of malnutrition and potentially irreversible health effects. Changing climatic conditions spread the risk of infectious diseases potentially lethal, such as dengue, malaria, vibriosis and West Nile virus.

Nevertheless governments, companies and banks continue to invest in oil and gas, stealing the future of billions of people. The strategies of the world’s 20 largest oil and gas companies from the beginning of 2023 will result in emissions that will exceed levels consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement by 173% in 2040, an increase of 61% compared to 2022.

Avoiding taking climate action, and even worse continuing to go in the wrong direction by financing and investing in the oil industry, is causing adaptation challenges and costs to soar as the global climate approaches a point of no return. Scientists keep saying it, young people keep shouting it: we need to act now.

The temperature of the planet could reach the threshold of 2 or 3 degrees

The health of all humanity is in danger. Considering the current average ten-year warming, the temperature of the Planet is 1.14°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

Today, heat-related deaths among people over age 65 have increased 85% compared to 1990-2000. The multiple and growing risks linked to climate change are amplifying global health inequalities and threatening the very foundations of human health.

National greenhouse gas emissions per capita from the healthcare sector in 2020

The economic losses resulting from extreme weather events they increased by 23% between 2010-14 and 2018-22, amounting to $264 billion in 2022 alone. And with 1,337 tons of CO 2 emitted every secondany further delay worsens the risks to people’s health and survival.

If the global average temperature continues to rise to just under 2°C, without substantial progress in adaptation strategies, it is expected that annual heat-related deaths will increase by 370% by mid-century. In such a scenario, heat-related labor losses are expected to increase by 50%, and heat waves alone could cause food insecurity moderate to severe to 524.9 million more people by 2041-2060, exacerbating the global risk of malnutrition. It is also expected that the potentially lethal infectious diseases they will spread further.

Today, however, according to experts, we are now traveling towards a world almost 3 degrees warmerwith ever greater risks leading to even greater costs and adaptation challenges.

The health of people is linked to the health of the Planet

Unfortunately, this is the situation, but we still have some opportunities to transform the societies responsible for emissions, help the populations most affected and cut greenhouse gas emissions. However, we must intervene with even more radical actions.

Science has been warning about the threats linked to global warming for years, but the appeals and evidence have been received coldly or with decidedly insufficient action. In some cases the positive effects of these choices have already been seen. According to the authors, for example, Deaths attributable to air pollution from fossil fuels have fallen 15.7% since 2005and 80% of this reduction is the result of reducing pollution from coal.

Investing in concrete and incisive actions will bring even more important results for the health of the individual and the entire world population. The most widespread use of a zero-emission public transport it will in fact be able to further reduce pollution and emissions, promoting health also through physical activity and avoiding many of the 460,000 deaths caused every year by PM 2.5 pollution resulting from transport.

Direct and indirect employment numbers in the renewable energy sector and direct employment numbers in fossil fuel extraction

Help them poorer populations it will be another necessary element for a just transition. Globally today, 775 million people still live without electricity and nearly 1 billion people are still served by healthcare facilities without reliable power. Promote one here transition towards renewable energy it can enable access to clean, decentralized energy and, together with interventions to increase energy efficiency, can reduce energy poverty and fuel high-quality health support services.

You will need a lifestyle change of industrialized societies. Promoting and enabling equitable access to affordable, healthy, low-carbon diets that meet local nutritional and cultural requirements can contribute to mitigation, while preventing many of the 12.2 million deaths attributable to suboptimal diets.

The priority must become health and the climate

Every slightest delay, indecision, every postponement of a decision will cause a rise in global temperatures and ever greater risks to human health. According to scientists, if in the next international negotiations on climate change – the COP28 launching at the end of November 2023 – we will prioritize health, we could offer an unprecedented opportunity to deliver climate action for human well-being and pave the way for a prosperous future.

A challenge that unfortunately clashes with economic interests of the fossil fuel industry, an obstacle which, if overcome, would pave the way for a real acceleration of mitigation and adaptation processes. According to experts, if we fail to make the progress necessary for this turning point, the growing emphasis on health in climate change negotiations risks turning into a mere “healthwashing“, or (exactly like “greenwashing”) a flaunting of initiatives by passing them off as healthy, when in fact they are not at all, and which ultimately undermine people’s future, rather than protecting it.

Safeguarding people’s health in climate policies will require – experts explain – the leadership, integrity and commitment of the health community. The ambitions of the Paris Agreement are still achievable and a prosperous and healthy future is still possible. Concrete efforts and commitment from all will be needed to ensure that the promise of health-focused climate action becomes a reality that delivers a prosperous future for all.