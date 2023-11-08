The latest update on state of the global climate, published with the October bulletin of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), has removed any doubt that 2023 will become the hottest new year on record. The anomalies recorded from January to October make it practically certain that 2023 becomes the hottest year in the historical series.

2023 will become the warmest year on record

After September recordalso the month of October 2023 was the warmest globallywith an average temperature, between land and sea, of 15.30 degrees: 0.85°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average. This October significantly exceeded (0.40 °C) the previous record set in October 2019.

The record anomaly recorded globally in October

L’anomaly recorded during the month of October was found to be the second highest in the ERA5 dataset, immediately after that recorded from September 2023. Compared to the months of October in the period 1850-1900, therefore in the pre-industrial period, this was even 1.7°C warmer.

Also weighing on the overall planetary balance was the exceptionally high surface temperatures of seas and oceans: in October the average temperature of the waters between 60°S–60°N was 20.79°C, the highest ever for this month. The boy continues to intensify over the equatorial Pacific, although ocean surface temperature anomalies there remain lower than those achieved in October in the historic 1997 and 2015 Nino events.

The record anomaly recorded on the surface of seas and oceans globally

According to climate scientists the exceptional heat that we are accumulating, month after month, will ensure that 2023 becomes the hottest year in the historical series. And we can already say this two months ahead of schedule. In fact, between January and October 2023 the average temperature of the planet was 1.43 degrees above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900), e 0.10°C higher than the same period in 2016the warmest year to date.

“October 2023 saw exceptional temperature anomalies, following four months in which global temperature records were obliterated. We can say with almost certainty that the 2023 will be the warmest year on record, and is currently 1.43°C above the pre-industrial average. The sense of urgency for ambitious climate action ahead of COP28 has never been stronger,” he explains Samantha Burgessvicedirettrice del Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The record anomaly recorded globally in the January-October period

October 2023 record for heat also in Italy

October was very hot in Europe, where it entered fourth place of the warmest October months ever recorded, with a difference of 1.30°C compared to the average for the period 1991-2000.

For Italy it was the hottest everwith an exceptional anomaly around 3°C above the average for the thirty-year period 1991-2020 distributed quite evenly from North to South.

“This anomaly – he explains Simon Abellimeteorologist from Meteo Expert – not only surpasses the previous record, but does so dramatically by going even 1°C above the old record of 2022. In fact, the average temperature value in October is comparable to the average climate value in September. This result comes from a first half of the month come on fully summery connotations with also the overcoming of many historical records (26 new maximum temperature records within the official network of meteorological stations), but also by a second half which, despite a context of variable and disturbed weather, saw various phases characterized by recall of very hot air from the southmostly during the transit of the hot sectors of the incoming disturbances.”