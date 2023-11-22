We are very far from the path necessary to achieve the objectives ofParis Agreement on climate change. When they signed it, in fact, governments promised to do everything necessary to combat the climate crisis, keeping the increase in average global temperatures within 2 degrees, and possibly no more than 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. Almost 10 years have passed, in which things have gone very differently.

So much so today we are running straight towards an increase of almost 3 degrees in this century, the United Nations warns.

While global temperatures and emissions of climate-changing gases continue to rise new recordsIndeed, the latest emissions gap report from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) finds that current commitments made under the Paris Agreement put the world on track for a temperature 2.5-2.9°C above pre-industrial levels in this century, indicating the urgent need for a greater climate action.

The report comes just days before the next United Nations climate change conference COP28which will kick off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Thursday 30 November: for two weeks the representatives of nearly 200 countries will gather here to discuss how to tackle, together, the climate crisis and its already devastating effects.

The United Nations experts themselves give them precise indications to limit the increase in temperatures. The commitments made so far under the umbrella of the Paris Agreement are decidedly insufficient, and the timescales are now very tight: we need to further reduce emissions projected for 2030with a drop estimated between 28 and 42%.

«We know that it is still possible to make the 1.5 degree limit a reality“, he said Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations. «We need to eradicate the poisonous root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. And it requires a just and equitable transition towards renewable energy.”

We know it is still possible to make the 1.5° limit a reality. It requires tearing out the poisoned root of the climate crisis: fossil fuels. And it demands a just, equitable renewables transition. pic.twitter.com/TQGNXcFdnW — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 20, 2023

Climate crisis, a key event at COP28

The first will close during COP28 Global Stocktake since the signing of the Paris Agreement. Literally the term means “global balance”, and indicates the mechanism with which the progress made in the fight against the climate crisis and in the implementation of the measures envisaged by the Agreement is periodically evaluated. The process has been going on for about two years and during the negotiations in Dubai, at COP28countries will discuss the assessment results to improve their own climate commitments and evaluate topics such as the abandonment of fuels fossils globally. The conference and Global Stocktake therefore represent an important opportunity to create greater ambition for the next round of climate commitments, warns the UN.

«There is no person or economy on the planet that is untouched by climate changeso we must stop setting unwanted records on greenhouse gas emissions, global high temperatures and extreme weather,” he said Inger Andersenexecutive director of UNEP, the UN environmental protection agency.