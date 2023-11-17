The long-awaited and very delicate confrontation between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi naturally also focused on the topic of the climate crisis.

The two superpowers have agreed measures to address climate change, but have not committed to ending fossil fuels. The world’s largest carbon emitters will step up cooperation on methane and support global efforts to triple renewable energy by 2030.

The agreement was signed between the climate envoys of the two countries, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua

Last week, in fact, Kerry and his Chinese counterpart met in three days of negotiations that led to this agreed position.

The Biden administration announces U.S./PRC actions and cooperation in support of efforts to keep a 1.5 degree C on temperature rise within reach, including by meaningfully cutting power sector emissions in the 2020s, addressing all greenhouse gases in Paris Agreement NDCs, and… — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) November 15, 2023

The two countries’ commitment is aimed at tripling renewable energy globally within this decade, as already agreed at this year’s G20 meeting in India. Both also stated that by 2030 there will be “significant absolute reductions of emissions from the energy sector”.

Unfortunately, however, the document does not mention a reduction in the use of coal and there is no mention of the end of fossil fuels, the key point for concretely addressing the climate crisis and obviously at the center of COP28, scheduled in less than 2 weeks.

“This announcement is an important step because China is the world’s largest methane emitter and serious action to reduce this gas is essential to slow global warming in the near term,” said David Waskow of the World Resources Institute.

The two countries also said they will jointly host a summit on methane and non-CO2 gases at COP28.