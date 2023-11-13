One in 3 children in the world (i.e 739 million) lives in areas already exposed to high or very high levels of water scarcity, with climate change threatening to make this situation even worse. This was revealed by UNICEF’s The Climate Changed Child report, launched in view of the COP28 Climate Change Summit scheduled for November 30th.

Children are uniquely vulnerable to climate change. Why? Because they are not tiny adults. As climate change threatens their lives, health, and well-being, UNICEF is calling on leaders to protect them from its impacts by taking urgent #ClimateAction.https://t.co/kai5T61Ax2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) November 13, 2023

The report, a supplement to UNICEF’s Child Climate Risk Index, also outlines the myriad of other ways children are being impacted by the climate crisis – including illnesses, pollution atmospheric, ed extreme weather events such as floods and droughts. From the moment of conception through adulthood, the health and development of children’s brain, lungs, immune system, and other vital functions are influenced by the environment in which they grow up. For example, children are more exposed to air pollution than adults. In general, they breathe faster than adults, and their brains, lungs and other organs are still developing.

“The consequences of climate change are devastating for children,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “Their bodies and minds are particularly vulnerable to polluted air, poor nutrition and extreme heat. Not only is their world changing – with water sources drying up and terrifying weather events becoming stronger and more frequent – ​​but so is their well-being, as climate change affects their mental and physical health. Children are demanding change, but their needs are all too often overshadowed.”

The majority of exposed children are found in the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia regions, the report finds – meaning they live in places with limited water resources and high levels of year-to-year variability. and seasonal, lowering of the water table or risk of drought.

Far too many children – 436 million – are facing the double disadvantage of high or very high water scarcity and low or very low levels of drinking water services – known as extreme water vulnerability – putting their lives, their health and well-being. It is one of the leading causes of death among children under 5 years of age due to preventable diseases.

The report shows that those most affected live in low- and middle-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, South and Central Asia, and East and Southeast Asia. In 2022, 436 million children lived in areas of extreme water vulnerability. Among the most affected countries: Niger, Jordan, Burkina Faso, Yemen, Chad and Namibia, where 8 out of 10 children are exposed.