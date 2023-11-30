The amounts of water entering the sea declined sharply, causing its surface to recede, and thus deep gaps appeared in the land, posing a danger to farmers, crops, and investments.

Jordanian farmer Abu Mamdouh said, while walking between deep holes in the ground, formed after the decline of sea water in the Haditha Valley, south of the Dead Sea: “No one knows the reason for the appearance of these holes now, as the sea normally extended about 4 kilometers according to what I remember in the past, and in Every year, only one square meter was lost from it.”

As for the farmer, Muhammad Al-Huwaimel, he said during his talk to Sky News Arabia: “At a certain stage, the matter posed a danger to humans and animals, but now we notice a decline in the Dead Sea towards the north and west, and thus the holes have settled as they are, and we have an urgent need to bury them.”

Experts say that these pits were formed due to the presence of layers and large concentrations of salt in the layers of the earth, and as a result of the decline of sea water due to the intensity of evaporation and the lack of water entering it, fresh water flowed from under those layers, which led to the dissolution of salts and the occurrence of land subsidences in the form of deep pits.

The head of the Friends of the Dead Sea Association, Saad Abu Hammour, said that these holes pose a danger to agricultural areas, residents and livestock owners, adding that this phenomenon is the result of the decline of the Dead Sea’s waters and climate changes.

Experts say that the best solution to address the decline in the water level of the Dead Sea is international cooperation, as it is sufficient to preserve the environment and also contribute to reducing the risks of climate change and its negative effects.