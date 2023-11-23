Yakutsk in Siberia, with a population of about 350,000 people, is the largest permafrost city in the world.

There are many risks resulting from the melting of ice, including the inability of buildings to resist climate warming.

The special climatic conditions surrounding Yakutsk impose specific frameworks for the construction methods adopted therein, taking into account the peculiarities of the local soil and the large differences that may occur in temperatures.

Yakutsk has witnessed active construction operations in recent years, which constitutes a pressure factor in itself, as most of the construction techniques adopted there involve planting stakes in the frozen ground, as the stakes allow ventilation under the building and prevent the soil from rising in temperature.

Installing these stakes at a depth of 6 meters was sufficient during the last sixties, but changing climate conditions and their impact on soil temperature now require installing them at greater depths, otherwise the structures will become unstable and become afflicted with cracks and cracks.

Director of the Information Forecasting Laboratory at the Russian Far Eastern University, Sergei Stepanov, comments on the issue, saying: “We have begun to monitor emergency situations in some facilities that sometimes threaten their structure, especially with the active construction movement in Siberia. In my opinion, this is due to climatic factors and their interactions with others, as they form The local soil is made up of layers, the first of which melts in the summer and freezes in the winter, forming about 3 meters in Yakutsk.”

Stepanov added while speaking to Sky News Arabia: “This layer follows the permafrost, which explains the depth to which the stakes used are installed, which in turn depends on the stability of the ice layer we are talking about.”

The laboratory, whose research is supervised by Stepanov, specializes in making three-dimensional computer predictions that anticipate what will happen to the buildings of the region in the coming years. Its experts also estimate the possibility of constructing the building or not, in this or that location.

Not far from that, other no less important research is continuing, concerned with studying and developing materials used in construction, in light of the available data.

Here, the researcher in the field of concrete structures, Timur Nazarov, explains the matter, saying: “We are studying the interaction of various types of concrete structures used in construction with climate changes and their manifestations. We determine the durability of the structures in the laboratory by exposing them to different conditions and temperatures, some of which lead to cracking and breakage of some of the materials studied. While the endurance indicators increase in other parts, all of this helps us understand what happens to the composition of concrete structures under the influence of warming, as the melting of soil ice is reflected in its properties to one degree or another.”

The challenges of warming and the corresponding building density in Siberia may multiply the problems associated with the region’s residential and infrastructure, and complicate ways to preserve them in the future.

Expectations indicate the need to take more measures to curb climate variability, in addition to those currently in effect, some of which come in the form of these black pipes installed next to a good portion of buildings, for the purpose of cooling the soil by pumping cold air into it to the point of freezing.