Record impact of extreme weather phenomena on insurance companies

The effects of climate change and extreme weather phenomena are starting to be felt heavily on the accounts of large insurance companies exposed to damage from floods, hailstorms and windstorms. As Repubblica writes, “Allianz and Unipol, among the largest operators in Italy (and in Europe, on a different scale), had impacts of 1.75 billion euros in the accounts between July and September”.



“The Bolognese company paid for the floods in Emilia-Romagna in June 100 million, and 350 for the storms in Northern Italy in July. While the German giant paid 1.3 billion in damages in the quarter, four times the amount of a year earlier, for the floods that hit customers in Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Italy”, explains Repubblica. An “exceptionally high” level high”, writes Allianz in a note, which depressed the combined ratio claims efficiency index by 7.3%: “the highest impact from natural catastrophes in a decade”.

Despite this, the profitability of Unipol and Allianz remains high. Repubblica also explains that “the Bolognese group in the first nine months of 2023 had a net profit of 769 million, down 10% from a year earlier, but above all due to the introduction of the new accounting standards Ifrs 17 and 9, and because in 2022 there was an extra income of 275 million for the banking subsidiary Bper”. Even for Unipol the claims index worsens and rises to 98.6% from 97.1% in June, precisely due to the weather events, while “in the third quarter there was an improvement in the motor liability class”.

