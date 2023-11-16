too much greenhouse gases in the atmosphere

Climate change, a global disaster in terms of costs, human lives and job losses

From 1.437000 to 1.212000, almost 16% less, in the number of global deaths between 2005 and 2020 thanks to the reduction in the use of fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil). This auspicious result comes from the latest study by “The Lancet Countdown”. 114 scientists and researchers and over 50 international institutions took part in the work. It is now beyond doubt that fossil fuels, and the poisonous particles they emit, are the mainly responsible not only for climate change (greenhouse gases) but also for a very heavy impact on human health causing millions of premature deaths. The path to take to solve part of the problem seems to be the right one. For example, a reduction in mortality (equal to 80%) for which PM₂,₅ microparticles are responsible has been noted, thanks to less use of coal. And that’s not enough, because by reducing air pollution (less carbon) we can save more than 200,000 lives every year.

Climate change, delays in the transformation to renewables are still great

Despite this good trend, the delays in replacing this “bad” energy with “good” energy, that of renewables, are still very strong. This delay also translates into an increase in deaths due to excessive heat, unhealthy food, lack of water, without forgetting the many economic problems also linked to damage due to dramatic natural events. From the first Lancet report in 2016 to now “there have been very few changes,” the analysis confirmed. Climate change is increasingly affecting the health and survival of people, particularly seniors, around the world. The data speaks for itself: Heat-related deaths were 85% higher in the period between 2013 and 2022 compared to the period between 1991 and 2000. But the environmental crisis also affects the economy. The report finds that losses from extreme weather events alone increased 23% from 2010-2014 to 2018-2022. In 2022 alone, these damages related to events such as floods amounted to $264 billion. Added to this are heat-related losses, estimated at 863,000 million.

Climate change, it is important to keep the average increase at two degrees

The study states that “This is the first time we have projections that show us that even if we keep the increase in temperatures to two degrees, all the impacts we see today will be significantly reduced. Our health systems, which are already saturated, probably cannot cope with an increasingly warm world.” In any case, with warming maintained at increases of two degrees, job losses due to the heat will increase by 50% by the middle of the century. Additionally, heatwaves alone could cause moderate to severe food insecurity for an additional 524.9 million people between 2041 and 2060, “exacerbating the global risk of malnutrition.” Who are the main culprits of this lack of interest and culpable delay? The study points the finger at “negligence of governments, companies and banks who continue to pour money into the oil and gas industry. Without implementing strong and rapid mitigation measures to address the underlying causes of climate change, the health of humanity is in serious danger.”

