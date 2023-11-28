Mesopotamia, or Mesopotamia, is a country that was forced by harsh environmental changes to migrate its namesakes, to the point that it became known as the land of the environmental migrant, a name that reflects the magnitude of the catastrophic effects caused by climate changes on Iraq.

Uday Hadi, Assistant Director of the Environmental Relations Department, explains the matter by saying: “Climate changes have greatly affected the lives of residents in Iraq, especially in rural areas, where everyone notices the rise in temperatures to more than 50 degrees Celsius, which has led to an increase in drought.” Desertification in the regions and the migration of most families in the region, whose livelihood depends on the agricultural crops they produce, thus the emergence of the so-called climate migrant.

Plowing and planting were the first victims due to the scarcity of rain, and finally the decline of the waters of the Tigris and Euphrates due to the dams of Ankara and Tehran, causing Iraq to lose more than half of the green areas whose cultivation had provided sustenance for its population.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, the spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Al-Khuzai, said: “This year’s winter cultivation plan for wheat and barley crops has been affected… and despite the plan to expand the areas, there is only 50 percent of the areas that are considered viable.” For agriculture in Iraq, which has more than 27 million dunums of arable area, but the winter agricultural plan represented only 8 million dunums.”

The harsh environmental problems that plague the land of Al-Sawad have also left behind social repercussions, as migration from the countryside to the city has doubled the pressure on the cities’ infrastructure and reduced job opportunities for their residents in an unprecedented way.

The indicator of expectations that Iraq will turn into a land uninhabitable for humans within the coming years is rising in light of government performance that lacks political and economic pressure cards to force neighboring countries to increase water releases.

Forced restrictions on agricultural water

About 60 percent of farmers in many Iraqi governorates are suffering as a result of reducing cultivated areas and reducing the amounts of water used, according to a survey conducted by the non-governmental organization “Norwegian Refugee Council,” calling on the authorities to better manage water resources.

A survey conducted by the Council revealed that the income of some farmers increased in 2023 compared to 2022, attributing this to rainfall at a rate “higher than initial estimates,” which led to improved crop rates.

The organization conducted the study during July and August in 4 Iraqi governorates, based on the results of the harvest and the impact of drought on families, during which it interviewed 1,079 people. 40 percent of the sample were women, and 94 percent of the respondents were residents of rural areas.

During 2023, issues of “access to water” continued to “impact agricultural production,” according to the survey, which confirmed that “60 percent of farmers were forced to cultivate smaller areas of land or use smaller amounts of water due to harsh weather conditions” in the northern governorates of the country ( Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din), and in Anbar, west of the country, according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

The organization confirmed, “4 out of every 5 people among those surveyed in agricultural communities in Nineveh and Kirkuk were forced to reduce their spending on food during the past 12 months.”

The study was published days before the start of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28), which Dubai will host between November 30 and December 12.

In light of the decreasing amount of rain and rising temperatures, Iraq is suffering from drought for the fourth year in a row. The Iraqi authorities denounce the dams built by Turkey and Iran on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which cause the levels of the two rivers and their tributaries to drop when they reach Iraq.

However, the Norwegian Refugee Council also placed responsibility on the “management of water resources” in the country, especially “irrigation practices in Iraq and the inefficiency in the use of diminishing water resources.”

The organization’s report stated that “about 70 percent of the farmers surveyed” said “they use flood irrigation,” a method widely considered “the most water-intensive” and not suitable for areas “prone to seasonal drought,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Norwegian Refugee Council proposed improving agricultural potential through “monitoring, regulation and distribution of water resources.”

Director of the Council’s National Office, Anthony Zelecki, warned that “Iraq’s climate is changing faster than people’s ability to adapt.”