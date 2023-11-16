True Wireless headphones are now ubiquitous, used by practically everyone, although there are so many models that all budgets find tons of options when buying one, with variety especially in the high range.

If you prefer cheap Bluetooth headphones, there is an option that has been making waves for a while, the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Litewhich AliExpress sells for 11 euros and which in Spain Amazon has for only 19 euros, and also in various colors, including white or orange.

It is a very competitive price, similar to what the Redmi Buds Lite have had for several years in their different generations, almost certainly becoming one of Xiaomi’s best-selling devices of all time.

Even if you have “mainstream” headphones, you could have these as “substitutes” for what may happen, and there is nothing worse than losing your headphones and being left without an alternative in the short term while you decide whether to buy others or not.

In the case of AliExpress, shipping is completely free, but it comes from China, and that means it can take several weeks to arrive, as usual. It depends on several circumstances, of course, but it is one of the main drawbacks when buying in this store when the product is not from Plaza or Choice.

Amazon, on the other hand, has free shipping on orders of 35 euros or more, unless you have a Prime account. In this case, practically all of their products have free shipping and in just 24 hours, a luxury.

The features of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite are great for their price, with up to 20 hours of battery life with the 4-5 charges that you can have in its case. It also has Bluetooth 5.3 and compatibility with Google Fast Pairing to be able to link them to your Android mobile quickly and easily.

What they do not have is active noise cancellation, only in the microphone, although it is normal because it is a function that normally raises the price of headphones to at least 50 euros, although models that offer when they are on sale are becoming more and more common. ANC below that figure.

