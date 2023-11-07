With the arrival of autumn comes the cold and rainy days, and also inflated electricity bills due to heating, which in many areas of Spain must be on for a good part of the day. If you have no choice but to use the radiator, it is better to use a low-consumption one.

If you have to change yours or want to add some more to your home repertoire, we have good news: Amazon has discounted an 1800W Orbegozo radiator that already has no less than 6,000 reviews, almost all positive. It has left it 50 euros cheaper, at only 180 euros.

The key to this radiator is that it is very large, with ten elements. That and it has a digital screen, remote control and you can also recess it into the wall, as gas radiators usually do. In this way it will integrate aesthetically much better, since the appearance is also quite minimalist.

If you do not want to place it motionless on a wall, you also have the option of using the feet that are included, a good way to be able to take it to the room where you need it at all times.

Of course there are other models that are more affordable, but either they are less powerful or they simply have a much higher electrical consumption per hour of operation, and there the maxim that cheap is usually expensive is true.

Este Orbegozo It also has some very useful functions, such as being able to program a time and temperature for each of the seven days of the week.a way to get ahead and practically set the temperature of the living room or room and not worry about absolutely everything.

It doesn’t have an app because it doesn’t have WiFi, although you don’t need it either because you can control every last detail on its digital screen. And if not, you can always use the remote control that comes included in the box.

Obviously, energy consumption largely depends on which of the three modes you choose, whether it is eco or maximum power mode. It is advisable if you are going to use it for many hours is that you maintain a fixed temperature at home, since what consumes the most energy is the thermal effort to reach it, not so much maintaining it.

