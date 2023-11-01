Suara.com – PSMS Medan management recruited four new players to strengthen the team nicknamed Ayam Kinantan ahead of the second round of Liga 2 for the 2023/2024 season.

They are Guntur Triaji, Hamdi Sula, Derry Rachman Noor, and Munadi. Guntur Triaji and Munadi were previously players who strengthened Persikabo 1973, Hamdi Sula from Arema FC and Derry Rachman from PSS Sleman.

PT Kinantan Medan Indonesia (KMI) Chief Operating Officer H Andry Mahyar Matondang confirmed the arrival of the four players. He said that the four players brought in were at the request of PSMS Medan Coach, Miftahudin Mukson.

“Guntur Triaji and Munadi from Persikabo, Derry Rachman, he has been released by PSS Sleman and was asked by the coach before the PSMS vs Sriwijaya FC match at Teladan Stadium. Meanwhile, we borrowed Hamdi Sula from Arema,” said Andry Mahyar.

Andry Mahyar said that the four players were contracted until March 2023 with various amounts, but he did not mention the nominal value.

“The new players’ contracts are until March, until the end of the league (League 2 season 2023/2024). Their contract values ​​are standard, none of them are very high. But the name of the League 1 brand is definitely higher than some of the players who left yesterday,” said the man who also works as an advocate.

However, it is not only the four players who will join, if the negotiations possibly go smoothly, there will be one or two players, namely a midfielder and a wing striker, who will join PSMS Medan in the near future.

“There are still one or two players who the coach has asked for, they are still in the negotiation process, their positions in midfield and winger,” he said.

Andry also explained that the exclusion of Korean midfielder Kim Jin-Sung and Brazilian striker Matheus Souza da Silva was purely because they were not included in the coach’s scheme. For this reason, the two replacement foreign players who will be announced in the near future are players with the required character Miftahudin Mukson.

“We will announce the foreign players later. As is our commitment to these players, God willing, they can make maximum contributions. Kim and Souza have good individual skills, but they are not included in the scheme. The related discussion involved all elements at PSMS. That’s why the coach finally asked foreign players in pure defender and striker positions,” he said.

(Between)