At first glance it looks like any other Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud ll. Okay, this one seems to have worn cucumbers on the headlights and been in a special kind of mud all its life, that’s how great the 62-year-old RR looks out now. The sound it makes is of a completely different order. This is the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud ll of the Ringbrothers. In other words, Jim and Mike, and they gave this Rollie an American V8.

The brothers call the special creation the Paramount. The project started by stripping the British luxury car down to its bare metal. Imperfections in the body were removed by hand to obtain a ‘fluffy white’ paint finish. “The largely standard exterior conceals a complete transformation of a luxury icon,” say the Ringbrothers. So you think you see an (almost) original, but it isn’t.

Specifications of Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud ll with American V8

So the most impressive part of the transformation is underneath the skin. The 6.2-liter V8 engine that is normally found in the RR was thrown in the trash. That’s just a good and especially slow thing. Nice for an airplane too. Instead, they add an eight-cylinder engine with the same displacement, but newer and with a supercharger.

GM fans know the engine as the LT4, which is found in the Corvette Z06, Cadillac CTS-V and Camaro ZL1, for example. That is a monster with 649 hp and 860 Nm. Power goes through a 10-speed gearbox through a custom carbon fiber driveshaft. The original one would immediately pop out with a touch of gas.

Even more new parts for the Rolls-Royce

It is not entirely surprising that the entire chassis is also new. Because such a brutal engine in combination with the hyper-comfortable suspension of a Rolls, that doesn’t work. There are all kinds of custom parts including the wishbones, 18-inch wheels and brakes with 15-inch discs. Furthermore, a lot of work has been done on the interior to make it like new again.

The headliner also contains a thousand LED lights, each of which is sewn in by hand, as you can also order with some new Rollies. There are also custom floorboards, a classic instrument panel and even fold-out tables in the rear. Because everyone wants to be able to put down their glass of champagne in a Rolls with 649 hp.

“We invested more than 3,400 hours into the fabrication, painting and engineering of this project. The project combines the past and present of Rolls-Royce with a 649 hp American accent,” says Mike Ring of the Ringbrothers. We want one! You? The price and production quantity of the special RR will follow.