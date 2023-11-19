November 18, 2023

Clash in MotoGP, Ducati attacks Aprilia and KTM: “Incorrect”

The general director of Ducati Corse Gigi Dall’Igna speaking to GpOne directly attacked Aprilia and KTM, who asked Ducati for limitations: “I absolutely agree with helping those who have difficulties, but I absolutely don’t agree with penalizing those He didn’t do anything wrong.”

Ducati interpreted the regulations better, managing to bring a better organization and bike to the track than the others. I think it’s really incorrect to ask something like this as Aprilia and KTM have done and are still doing.

On possible entries into MotoGP: “The world is changing, there are Chinese manufacturers who are growing and might want such a beautiful category that gives a lot of visibility.”

©Getty Images