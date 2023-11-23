The Municipality wants more patrols on duty in the evening and at night (today there are only five…), the Local Police officers contest the methods that penalize them and threaten to go on strike on 7 December. The Prefecture failed to mediate and… in the end we citizens will pay.

We need more Local Police officers active on the streets of Milan. The appeal is ours, as we pointed out to the vice mayor, other media such as Corriere della Sera and seems to have stirred something: the Municipality asked to increase operational patrols in the evening and at night, the police unions oppose it, the Prefecture is unable to mediate.

The Corriere reports it today November 23rd: currently they are ten patrols are operational in the evening and there are five (5!) during the night. Palazzo Marino would like to triple them, “the whole police force is in agitation, the Sulpl union has called a strike for 7 December, the confederal unions have not ruled it out”. It should be noted that December 7th is a delicate day, there is the Prima della Scala and there is the very popular Oh bej oh bej… fair.

The Municipality of Milan would like to triple it from February, and wants to do so by reviewing the 2002 supplementary contract, that is, by raising the age and length of service that make these shifts mandatory. Giovanni Molisse of Fp Cgil on Corriere opposes: “no cancellation of the contract and no modification, but rather new hires and correct organization of work”.

According to the unions, deploying more patrols in the evening and at night “would lead to an impoverishment of the daytime service which already now, especially in the morning, sees a number of patrols lower than the city’s requests”.

We’ll see how it ends, but on this basis an agreement seems difficult to reach. It seems to understand that Palazzo Marino would like to accept the citizens’ request but without making budgetary sacrifices, which the police do not want to be penalized for and that, in the end, citizens and their safety will be sacrificed. In a city that becomes a jungle, more and more every year.