Suara.com – Instagram celebrity and businessman Arief Muhammad denied that he was part of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN). Arief conveyed this denial via his personal Instagram account @ariefmuhammad.

Previously, it was widely reported that Arief’s name was included in the list of Prabowo-Gibran TKN members. Later, Arief denied this.

“To answer friends’ questions: The appropriate list of TKN members is the one read by Mr. Nusron Wahid at the declaration event in Kemang. Where Arief Muhammad’s name is not on the list, you can watch the video of the declaration again,” wrote Arief as seen on Sunday (12 /11/2023).

Arief emphasized that he supports the implementation of the 2024 elections. Even so, Arief admitted that he was “neutral”, meaning that he did not side with any party.

“So for clarification, I am not a member of any TKN,” said Arief.

“I support the democratic party running well WITHOUT taking sides with any party. Hopefully this clarification answers all your friends’ questions,” he continued.

Separately, the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Secretary, Nusron Wahid, has not provided much comment regarding this matter. He admitted that he would check when asked whether the name Arief Muhammad on the list was a different person and just had the same name, or something else.

“We’ll check later,” said Nusron.

As previously reported, TKN Prabowo-Gibran was filled by various groups ranging from professionals, retired TNI-Polri officers, to artists and celebrities. Several names that are already known to the public are included in it.

Based on the announcement of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN structure which was made in Kemang, South Jakarta, on Monday (6/11/2023), TKN has a Fanta Commander consisting of entrepreneurs, musicians, Instagram celebrities and actors. They are tasked with gaining votes from young people.

For example, the Chair of HIPMI Jaya, Sona Maesana; Musician Reza Oktovian alias Reza Arap; Celebrity Willie Salim; vocalist of the band Ungu, Sigit Purnomo Said alias Pasha Ungu, to Instagram celebrity and businessman Arief Muhammad.

The chairman of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Rosan Roeslani, said that his party deliberately recruited many young people to join the successful team.

“Indonesia’s future is in the hands of young people. And in 2045 it will be in the hands of young people,” said Rosan, Monday afternoon.

“We see that currently represented by Mas Gibran, to accelerate, whether it is cooperating with the terms, supporting, developing, and also encouraging them to play an active role,” he continued.

Moreover, the majority of voters in the 2024 election are young people. He feels that by inviting young people into his team it will increase electability.

“So that’s what we are trying to collaborate with from all levels of millennials and young voters in Indonesia,” he explained.

The following is a list of Fanta TKN Prabowo-Gibran Commanders:

Chief Commander of Fanta (Young Voters): M. Arief Rosyid Hasan

Deputy Commander Fanta:

1. Rahayu Saraswati

2. Dyah Roro Esti

3. Jerry Sambuaga

4. Sigit Purnomo Said

5. Verrel Bramasta

6. Surya Utama

7. Name Anjani

8. Irene

9. Ulta Levenia Nababan

10. Rizky Natakusuma

11. Osco Olfriady Letunggamu

12. Doni Saputra

13. Akmal Farhamsyah

14. Wawan Sugiyanto

15. Dedek Prayudi

16. Ryano Pandjaitan

17. Ahmad Romzi

18. Anggawira

19. Arief Muhammad

20. Reza Oktavian (Reza Arap)

21. Willie Salim

22. Sona Maesana