If you want to add a new video game to your Steam catalog without paying a single cent, Fanatical offers you the option to do so for a limited time.

Alert free game! Just finished the weekend and that should be bad news for Steam users, since the possibility of playing some of the titles available on the Valve platform without paying a single cent for them ends. Nevertheless, the digital store of PC games does not want to lose momentum and it is currently available a totally free game that can be claimed for a limited time.

In this way, if you have an active account on Steam you can get the game completely free and for a limited time. Nomad Survival, which has a proposal similar to what was seen in other more successful titles such as Vampire Survivor. Once you have the code, will be added forever to your library of Steam titlesalthough it is one of the promotions available in the portal Fanaticalso you will have to go to their page, register for the Newsletter and claim the game before next Thursday, November 9, at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)when it will stop being free.

Claim Nomad Survival FREE on Steam

Nomad Survival is a Roguelite game based on auto attacks, wave clearing and time management, where you can expect to become more powerful as you progress through each attempt by improving your stats. The game consists of waves of enemies attacking you from all directions, and every minute changes the type of enemies that can appear and how they behave in predictable ways. You control your character’s movement, automatically using available skills to defeat your opponents and acquiring new skills (or upgrading existing ones) when you gain enough experience to level up.

So, don’t forget to get Nomad Survival completely free through Fanatical and take advantage of its connection with Steam to add it to your library and get a new free game for a limited time before next Thursday, November 9, at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

