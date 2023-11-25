“The army goes back to the barracks, the RSF disbands.” It was one of the symbolic slogans of the protesters who in 2019 overthrew the thirty-year regime of Omar al-Bashir in Sudan. Four and a half years later, opposition marches no longer take place in Khartoum. Instead, the shots of the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the soldiers ring out, far from confined to the barracks.

Sudan’s new civil war broke out seven months ago now. Although the conflict has rarely made headlines since then, it is considered by the United Nations to be “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history”.

It was triggered by the clash between the two strong men of the country: the chief of staff and de facto leader of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the paramilitary militias RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemeti.

After four years of protests, transitional governments, coups and negotiations, the transition to democracy has not materialized. Al-Burhan and Hemeti have instead dragged Sudan into a new war, which has so far forced 7.1 million people (more than 15 percent of the population) to leave their homes, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to neighboring countries .

Ceasefire impossible

As in Gaza, in Sudan there is currently no possibility of a lasting ceasefire, although in this case the United States is also asking for it. The talks promoted by Saudi Arabia ended on November 7 without an agreement to stop hostilities between the army and the RSF. In the meantime, Hemeti’s men have come to control most of Darfur, a region in western Sudan almost the size of France.

Unlike previous civil wars that have bloodied the country, this one is not only affecting the “periphery” but also the center. In fact, the fighting is taking place in the capital Khartoum, largely occupied by the RSF, even though the army still controls important military sites. Other clashes are underway in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city, and in Bahri, another city close to the capital. Hostilities are also spreading to the states of Gezira, White Nile and Western Kordofan.

In recent weeks, Hemeti forces have taken in quick succession three of the capitals of the five states that make up Darfur, preparing to conquer the entire region. According to some analysts, with the fall of El Fasher, the last stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur, most of Sudan west of the Nile could soon fall into the hands of the RSF.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced people are in grave danger in El Fasher,” said Toby Harward, deputy humanitarian coordinator for Darfur for UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency, speaking of a “catastrophic situation, which is getting worse and worse.”

In Darfur the war has exacerbated tensions between Arab rizeigat farmers and African masalit farmers. A situation which, according to some observers, is reminiscent of the one that preceded the 2003 massacres.

In recent weeks, according to the United Nations, some “Arab militias allied with the RSF” have killed hundreds of civilians in the Ardamata district, after the capture of a Sudanese army military base in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur. In particular, the militiamen targeted the Masalit community, as has already happened in recent months. UNHCR said more than 800 people had been killed by armed groups in Ardamata. «Twenty years ago the world was shocked by the terrible atrocities in Darfur. We fear that a similar dynamic could develop”, warned the head of the UNHCR, Filippo Grandi.

Two sides of the same coup

About 300 thousand people died as a result of that war, the same one that made Hemeti’s fortune. Born to a family of Rizeigat camel sellers, he took the lead of a feared Janjaweed (“devils on horses”) militia, which fought the rebels who rose up against the regime of Omar al-Bashir. In the following years, the then dictator of Sudan relied on him to defend himself from his internal enemies, favoring the establishment of the RSF. A meteoric rise, that of Hemeti, which led him to become the second most powerful man in Sudan and one of the richest, thanks to the proceeds of gold mining, the country’s main export. He has established relationships with the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which helped train RSF men, and with the Gulf monarchies, sending men to Yemen to fight the pro-Iranian Houthi rebels. A willingness that has strengthened ties with the United Arab Emirates, the main buyer of Sudanese gold, and today a key supplier of weapons for the RSF.

Unlike other pro-government figures, Hemeti escaped the attention of the International Criminal Court, which indicted a sitting head of state, al-Bashir, for the crimes committed in Darfur for the first time in history.

Together with al-Burhan, in April 2019 he overthrew his “Himyati” (“the protector”), as he called al-Bashir, going so far as to support the need for “real democracy”. However, his RSF did not fail to show their most ferocious face, as in the case of the repression of the demonstrators camped outside the Ministry of Defense in June 2019, after the end of al-Bashir’s regime. More than 100 people lost their lives in the paramilitary attack, which Hemeti has always denied having ordered.

In 2021 he took part in another coup, again together with al-Burhan, against the transitional government that was supposed to lead Sudan towards democracy. Despite the authoritarian turn, yet another in the history of a country that has experienced democracy in only 10 of the 67 years since independence, attempts to keep a democratic perspective alive have continued. In December 2022, a “Framework Agreement” was signed which was supposed to facilitate a (new) transition towards a government led by civilians.

The agreement, however, did not include the integration of the RSF into the army which, according to al-Burhan, should have taken two years and according to Hemeti ten. A difference that has never been resolved, despite the hopes of some observers. On March 20, less than a month before the start of the fighting, the head of the UN mission in Sudan Volker Perthes said he was “encouraged by the few substantial differences that remain between the main actors”. Egypt, which supports al-Burhan, has promoted a parallel process in Cairo, also involving some of the rebel groups that had entered the government before the October 2021 coup. The desire to absorb the RSF into the regular army is However, it has proven to be a difficult obstacle to overcome. Last April 15, Hemeti attempted his third coup, this time against al-Burhan and the Sudanese army.

The undisturbed massacre

So far there have been more than 10 thousand victims of the war, mainly in the capital Khartoum and in Darfur. The estimate is from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled), but according to various humanitarian organizations the real figure is decidedly higher. Often, recalls AFP, many of the wounded and killed do not reach hospitals and morgues. According to the United Nations, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has exceeded 25 million, more than half the country’s population (46 million).

Violence against civilians is also a concern. Last November 10, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Sudan declared that these now border on “pure evil”. «We continue to say that the situation is horrible. But, frankly, we are running out of words to describe the horror of what is happening in Sudan,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami. “We continue to receive relentless and appalling reports of sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and grave violations of human and children’s rights,” she added.

In August, a UN human rights panel said the RSF was using sexual violence “as a tool to punish and terrorize communities.”

«We are deeply alarmed by the cases of women and girls abducted and held in inhumane and degrading conditions, similar to those of slavery, in the areas that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control in Darfur, where they are allegedly forced into marriage and held hostage,” declared a group of United Nations experts, speaking of 105 cases of violence documented four months after the start of the war. Of the victims of violence, 18 are children.

Dying like flies

Human rights violations were also denounced by the United States which, through Secretary of State Antony Blinken, condemned the abuses that the RSF and allied forces allegedly committed in Darfur, including «killings of civilians, arbitrary arrests, detention of medical personnel and the looting of health facilities”. Washington’s request, in this case, is for an “immediate cessation” of the attacks on El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur under fire from the RSF.

“People are dying like insects in Darfur,” Ali Salam, coordinator for the Sudanese American Medical Association, told the New York Times, saying he saw “incredible” things during a recent visit to refugee camps in Chad, where hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees are already present. Here UNHCR is preparing for a new wave of arrivals from Darfur.

“We have heard from new arrivals in Chad, these are refugees fleeing from Darfur, who speak of armed militias going from house to house killing men and boys,” UNHCR spokesman William Spindler said last November 10 .

The army has also been accused of committing indiscriminate violence, in particular the bombing of RSF-controlled neighborhoods of Khartoum. In September a raid hit a market killing at least 47 people, al-Jazeera reported. «Whether the RSF, as a strategy, occupies civilian areas or not does not matter to the army. As long as there are potential RSF targets, they become a combat zone,” Kholood Khair, founder of the Confluence Advisory study center, told the Qatari broadcaster.

Among the most feared consequences of the conflict are also health ones. Since the end of September, more than 2,500 cases of cholera have been registered in the country, which has so far caused 78 victims. Controlling the outbreaks, which have now spread to seven states, is made even more complex by the collapse of basic services. In war zones, according to the UN, at least 70 percent of health facilities are unusable. In addition to cholera, measles, dengue and malaria are spreading in the country. “A combination of any of these diseases with malnutrition can be lethal,” the World Health Organization warned. In the country, 40 percent of the population, or 20.3 million people, suffer from hunger.

So far, Sudan’s emergency aid program has raised only a third of the $2.6 billion requested by the United Nations. This sum, if fully covered, would be destined to help 12 million Sudanese, half of those who need it.

In the words of the UN Undersecretary, Martin Griffiths, it is necessary to intervene soon because “the impact of this conflict on Sudan and regionally cannot be exaggerated”. According to Griffiths, the last months of war “have thrown Sudan into one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history”.