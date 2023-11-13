Suara.com – The Civil Society Coalition Against Forgetting reminds of incidents of forced disappearances that have occurred in the past. One of the most highlighted cases was the kidnapping case in 1997-1998.

Kontras Coordinator, Dimas Bagus Arya, said the incident was a serious crime. In fact, the public is still feeling the impact to this day because the case has not been resolved.

“Incidents of forced disappearances in the past were serious crimes that had a big impact,” said Dimas to journalists, Monday (13/11/2023).

“Not only for democratic life in Indonesia, but more specifically for the families or relatives of those who are missing who continue to search and wait for news and the fate of their family members,” he continued.

Therefore, he reminded all parties, especially the government and legal authorities, to resolve this issue. Their whereabouts must be found in order to provide certainty to the families and relatives of the victims.

“Finding the whereabouts of those who are missing or kidnapped is our shared responsibility, especially the Government, to ensure that law enforcement and justice and respect for human rights are truly realized,” he said.

This statement is a representative of the Civil Society Coalition Against Forgetting which consists of IKOHI, Kontras, IMPARSIAL, PBHI Nasional, ELSAM, WALHI, Centra Initiative, Forum De Facto, HRWG. He also urged Komnas HAM not to forget to encourage the resolution of this case.

“Apart from that, we encourage Komnas HAM to be proactive in encouraging the handling of cases of other serious human rights violations,” he concluded.