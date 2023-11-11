The 2023 season will be remembered by many as the turning point season, by others as the season of the return to victory and the first victory ever. What is certain is that we experienced some amazing races in all categories, with lots of overtaking, with interesting time trials on all the tracks and a very high level, especially in the SSP600NG and SBK categories, where the Italian title was contested until the last weekend .

Here they are, in front of all of us, telling us about sensations, emotions and how they experienced from “under the helmet” this season which saw the first title in history in the CIV Femminile with Roberta Ponziani, the return to the Italian of Simone Corsi with victory of the Supersport600 Next Generation championship, the supremacy of the Spaniard Vicente Perez Selfa in Moto3 (the only one absent from the interview, as he was involved in the Moto3 World Championship replacing the injured Ana Carrasco), the confirmation of the talent of Bruno Ieraci in SS300, the talent rising Edoardo Liguori in Premoto3 and the first daring victory of Lorenzo Zanetti in the CIV SBK who, together with us, coldly analyzed what happened in that much discussed “Low variant” of Imola in race 2, the race which meant the Italian title for the rider from Brescia, but also a lot of controversy on social media after the outburst of the outgoing champion Michele Pirro.

Here are their words and happy Motofestival 2023 to everyone!