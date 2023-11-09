The Dunlop-CIV 2024 collaboration was officially presented, with a new logo and the novelty of the pre-championship tests, already scheduled for the month of March

EICMA 2023 – During the Milan event, the 80th edition, the new CIV-Dunlop logofollowing the announcement to the press during the last stage in Imola, which established the continuation of the partnership for 2024.

The dates have also been announced free tests scheduled for 2024.

CIV 2024. New Logo and Free Tests



CIV Dunlop – The logo, for any reality, is the element that identifies the company and its future; renewing it is also a more delicate action, especially when it occurs after one partnership importante like the one presented at EICMA 2023. A new identity, the beginning of a new era.

Dunlop it will therefore be the title sponsor and sole supplier of tires for all categories of CIV from 2024 for 3 years. The renewal of the logo will see the presence of the color yellow as a dominant graphic element, combined with the now iconic CIV writing. with the tricolor flag, to underline the nationality of the Championship. Logo with a strong visual impact.

During the press conference, in addition to the presentation of the logo, it was announced another great news for next season: thanks again to the collaboration with Dunlop they will be expected two days of free testing for all the teams that will take part in the new season of the Italian championship.

The dates identified are 18-19 March 2024 at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

The CIV and Dunlop statements



Simone Folgori, CIV Manager:

“It’s always exciting to present a new logo. It means renewing yourself, looking to the future without forgetting your origins. With the firm desire to continue growing. All elements that we have shared and continue to share with our new title sponsor and sole tire supplier. Now the Dunlop CIV experience can be said to have officially begun. The objective, on the part of both, is to grow and improve further, from all points of view. The experience, quality and commitment of the Dunlop brand are not they will only make it easier for us on this path.”

Roberto Finetti, Motorcycle Manager of Dunlop Italia:

“We are proud to be protagonists of this new beginning for the CIV. The Italian Speed ​​Championship represents one of the most prestigious realities in European motorsport and together with the Federation, the teams and the drivers we want to continue to grow and support the talents of today and tomorrow – starting with the free test days on the track, in which everyone drivers will be able to refine their knowledge of our tyres. We can’t wait to get started and make the next few seasons of Dunlop CIV spectacular.”