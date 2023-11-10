loading…

Israeli armored vehicles along the border with Gaza on November 9, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – As Palestinian civilians continue to flee south, Israel is stepping up its ground offensive in northern Gaza, with the aim of eradicating the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But recent advances and statements from Israeli leaders suggest their aim is a new occupation of the region, according to Palestinian sources.

Israel’s military offensive, dubbed Operation Iron Sword, is progressing slowly in the coastal region one month after the start of hostilities between Hamas and the Israeli army.

Civilians bore the brunt of the Gaza war in the first month, with more than 10,500 people killed by Israeli airstrikes, including more than 4,000 children.

Most of the 1,400 people killed following the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas were also civilians.

Israel’s current ground invasion comes after weeks of intensive bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli army, troops entered Gaza from the north and east on the evening of October 27, with ground forces including artillery, tanks and bulldozers accompanying infantry and special forces.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets continue to bombard the region, killing hundreds of civilians every day.

Last week, Israeli troops cut off Gaza’s northern route, including Gaza City, from the south along the Johr al-Dik axis, also cutting off the main Salah al-Din and al-Rashid roads used by Palestinians to flee south.

Entering from Beit Lahia in the northwest, the Israeli army has advanced south along the coast for about 6.5 km, reaching the outskirts of the al-Shati refugee camp area on November 4, according to the Israeli army and the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing.