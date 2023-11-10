The statements released by Pep’s brother, now president of the Girona board of directors: “It’s a different story here.”

“The idea was to take a club and manage it according to our philosophy. At Girona there was Quique Carcel, who was and still is the sporting director of the club, a great friend. It was he who pointed out to me the potential of the club and who indicated to me that the company was going through a difficult time, between legal problems and unpaid salaries. We started taking shares and in 2017 we entered permanently.” He explained it Pere Guardiolabrother of Pep, now president of the board of directors of Gironaleader of the Liga. “Me on the one hand, the City Football Group on the other? Yes. Girona was the first and for a long time also the only one of the clubs controlled by the group to remain in timeshare. Today CFG has 48%, Marcelo Claure 35 %, I have 16%. Does the CFG have 13 teams? It all started with NY City, for the brand and for a question of image as well as football, then Melbourne and Yokohama, then Montevideo to control the South American market, and then the expansion in Europe, also in Italy with Palermo”, his words.

CFG ORGANIZATION –“Each club is organized and works individually, the model of a franchise cannot be applied to a football team. However, there is a synergy that leads to the sharing of data and information on players. General managers and sporting directors must have the club’s DNA and feel the feeling. You don’t produce test-tube twins, and from 2,000 kilometers away you can’t say who should play or what should be done. Everyday life comes only from work in situ, but yes there is it’s a sense of team: the sporting directors are in Manchester 3-4 times a year, the general directors have a weekly call to share the strategy of each club, and it works very well. Then everyone has to manage their own problems , which are very different: in Palermo they have 30,000 fans every week and a gigantic pressure that does good and bad. Here in Girona it’s a different story. What if we’re also talking about footballing style? Let’s say there’s a basic idea common that also concerns the playing model, we try to follow the parent company because it is a brilliant example, City have just won the Treble… But I repeat, no diktat. Each team has its own needs, its own history and a different coach.”

GOALS –“What objectives does Girona have? The first was to save themselves and we are missing 10 points. By the looks of things we should get them. Then we will aim to overcome the points achieved last year. Third objective is Europe, and so on, up to the maximum. Let’s say that we we set new goals as we conquer one. Without thinking about it, and continuing to enjoy the moment. Are we talking about Leicester? That’s fine, just don’t get too big and keep your concentration high. On Tuesday we shared a video of the speech made by Michel in the locker room on Monday. The coach said two things: that we are where we are due to our own merits, through work and not luck, and that we need to think about daily training, and nothing else. That’s how it is. But I repeat, we also need to enjoy the moment, because we don’t know how long it will last. If you get to the Champions League, will there be problems with the co-ownership of City? I don’t think so, the UEFA rules are clear, some adjustments need to be made but there won’t be any problems”, concluded Guardiola.

