Colossal Order made it known that The release of the Cities: Skylines 2 DLC has been postponed to allow the development team to work on bug fixes and appropriate adjustments to improve the performance of the game.

In particular, the team has declared That the priority at the moment remains performance problems, especially those related to the workload that weighs on the GPU, and then move on to problems related to the CPU. A single patch will not be enough to correct all the critical issues, however the first improvements should arrive shortly. After that the developers will move on to fixing bugs, and only then will the team be able to focus on tools related to the modder scene.

This means that the first DLC for Cities: Skylines 2 will be released in the first quarter of 2024instead of the end of the current year as initially expected, while the subsequent ones will arrive in the second quarter.

