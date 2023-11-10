loading…

A video circulated of Israeli soldiers waving the flag and singing the national song on the Gaza beach. Photo/The Messenger

JERUSALEM – A video circulating showing soldiers Israel raised the Star of David flag over the Gaza coast. They were also seen singing the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah.

Quoted from The Messenger page, Friday (10/11/2023), the video was shared by the X account belonging to Israeli media Walla News.

In the video, more than a dozen Israeli soldiers are seen surrounding a makeshift flagpole planted in the sand. They saluted while waving their country’s flag.

The Israeli soldiers then sang the Israeli national anthem, Hatikvah, in unison as waves could be heard crashing behind them on the windswept beach.

The display came after Israeli troops raised their country’s flag about two miles inside the besieged Gaza Strip in the war against Hamas late last month.

The video also shows Israeli soldiers holding a flag over a beach – reportedly the first time an Israeli flag has flown over Palestinian territory since the Israeli state withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground campaign has moved through northern Gaza amid ongoing airstrikes in the war-torn region as the military tries to muzzle Hamas fighters and take more than 200 people hostage.

