loading…

Circulating radio recordings of Israeli soldiers afraid of going to war with Hamas. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JAKARTA – War between Israel with Hamas Of Gaza Strip has been going on for more than a month. Israel continues to bombard the Palestinian enclave, while on the ground Zionist troops continue to advance.

Even though the Palestinian militant group has military superiority, in fact this has not been able to boost the morale of the Zionist troops. Circulating in the X universe, formerly Twitter, is a radio recording allegedly from Israeli troops who are afraid of fighting with Hamas.

“Those Hamas soldiers! I can’t see them. We’re killing ghosts. I don’t want to die. I’ve watched my friends get killed before my eyes. Help Yiyzak!” Israeli soldiers could be heard crying in the audio recording uploaded by the monitored account @ibnu_Abdullahs SindonewsTuesday (14/11/2023).

Read Also

“Without the Air Force, without the Navy we can’t beat them. We can’t fight them with tanks! They have nothing to lose. With all the tanks and war equipment we can’t do anything!! I want to leave this country,” he continued.

Then a second man’s voice was heard trying to calm the soldier.

“Listen to me carefully. Calm down,” said the second man.

Read Also

“Don’t tell me to calm down!! You don’t see what I see! I want to get out of here,” answered the first man who was heard crying.