With the aim of encouraging attendance at movie theaters, from November 6 to 8, the Cinépolis chain holds the Cinépolis Festival, in which it celebrates the seventh art in a big way with special prices.

Lady Influencer. SPECIAL/CINÉPOLIS DISTRIBUTION.

Thus, During these three days, admission tickets cost $35 in traditional and plus rooms.while in the VIP, 3D, 4DX, IMAX, Macro XE, Junior and ScreenX formats the cost is $75.

Trolls 3: The gang is assembled. ESPECIAL/UNIVERSAL PICTURES.

To complete your trip to the cinema, The candy store has a 50% discount on butter popcorn and individual soft drinks.

Radical. SPECIAL/VIDEO CINEMA.

Prices are valid for purchases on the website, the Cinépolis app or at the box office of the complex you choose, both for tickets and in the candy store for the aforementioned products.

Hipnosis: Arma invisible. ESPEICIAL/DIAMOND FILMS.

Throughout these three days, Cinépolis offers an extensive lineup for all tastes. From horror lovers like The Jester, Five Nights at Freddy’sfilms inspired by real events such as The Moon KillersGarantía Cinépolis films such as Radical, The power of penniesMexican films like Lady Influencer, Confessionsreruns like The Hunger Games o Matrixaction films Attack in the air, Hipnosis: Arma invisibleeven family films like Trolls 3: The gang is assembled o Paw Patrol: The Super Movie.

If you like cinema, what are you waiting for to attend the Cinépolis Festival and see the movie you want.

With information from Cinépolis.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions