We are in the final stretch of 2023, November arrives and with it film premieres worth seeing in a movie theater. Here we bring you three of the most anticipated movies of the month.

Napoleon

A personal look at the origins of the French military leader and his rapid, ruthless rise to emperor. The story is seen through the lens of Napoleon Bonaparte’s addictive and volatile relationship with his wife and only true love, Josephine. (Filmaffinity)

Premiere: Next November 22 in the United States and the 23 in Latin America.

The Marvels

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has regained the identity that was taken from her by the tyrannical Kree and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. But a series of unforeseen consequences force her to bear the weight of a destabilized universe. (Filmaffinity)

Premiere: On November 9 in Latin America and Spain, and on the 10th in the United States.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Set in a post-apocalyptic Panem, the prequel to The Hunger Games takes us back several decades before the beginning of Katniss Everdeen’s adventures. The young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) will be the mentor of Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl selected as a tribute from the impoverished District 12. (Filmaffinity)

Premiere: November 16 in Latin America and November 17 in Spain and the United States.

