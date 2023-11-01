Everything is perspective, gaze, prism. The lens is no longer exclusive to the expensive cinema camera. As with classic myths, there is always room for reinterpretation or a new tool. Today, a film can be recorded with a mobile phone without anyone noticing.

The reflection of Honor Magic4 Pro is Kaleiocospe, a short filmed entirely with a mobile which brings back a classic Greek myth. Cds, mirrors, water or selfies… in the end the world lives in a world with too many traps for Narcissus.

In the classic version of Narcissus myth, the most beautiful man in the world, who suffered the rejection he had caused so much when he found his reflection in a lake. He wouldn’t have lasted this long if he had had social media and a smartphone. In fact, he would still be trapped in a Stygian lagoon (of hate) tempted with every scroll, in every profile, in every like or like.

Touching this fiber, Kaleisdocospe, the promotional short for Honor Magic4 Pro in 2022—approved by IMAX to make professional video—by Eugenio Recuenco, one of the national international fashion and advertising photographers best known, has won the Best Mobile Film award at the Toronto Independent Film Festival of Cift.

Previously, it had already won at the New York City International Film Festival in the Best Editing category and had been nominated at the Milan Fashion Film Festival as Best Fashion Film.

The myth of Narcissus through an Honor smartphone

This aesthetic bet It speaks of vanity, of isolation, of beauty, of the form and the different ways of looking at ourselves, of the different parts that we are, to be looked at, of the thousands of trap lakes of today.

It is ultimately about an allegory about reunion and loneliness, where all the pieces come together and separate. The cell phone is the key that can drown us or free us, connect us, but also isolate us, take away the world, leave us absorbed and mute in the face of our different ideas of ourselves or of realities that do not exist, immobilized: prisoners of narcissism.

Eugenio Recuenco maintains that photography with mobile devices has become a key instrument for art and creative manifestation in people’s daily lives, and it shows it. But let’s not forget the title.

A kaleidoscope—kalos, beauty, and eidos, form—generates, according to the author, beautiful images that transcend reality through the reflection and combination of hundreds of pieces of glass. Like our cell phones?

The Honor promotion campaignbeyond a simple reflection, remembers how we have fragmented ourselves into hundreds of small selves. Honor Magic4 Pro It is only the lens that captures it, that allows it, but also the source of beauty itself that can trap us, free us, or condemn the nymph Echo to be a whisper in the mountains forever.