Yesterday, the Screen Actors Guild of the United States (SAG-AFTRA) reached an agreement in principle with the major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms for the signing of a new collective agreement that marks the end of a strike that has lasted 118 days. The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee approved the agreement in a unanimous vote yesterday and the strike ended at 12:01 a.m. today, the union announced. However, the agreement still has to be ratified by the union’s board of directors and members.

The studios had insisted in the last few hours to the actors’ union that a decision be made as soon as possible and to be able to try to save the television season or advance the 2024 film schedule.

The actors went on strike on July 14 in search of better working conditions, increases in the financial remuneration that actors receive when broadcasting their content on streaming services, as well as regulation of the use of artificial intelligence (AI). These last points were some of the issues that kept the parties apart.

The first joint strike in six decades involving SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which reached an agreement with AMPTP at the end of September, has meant losses of $6.5 billion for the Californian economy. and the layoff of 45 thousand workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (United States Department of Labor).

