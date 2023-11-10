The charity organization The Entertainment Community Fund stated yesterday that, despite the tentative agreement between the Hollywood actors union and the major studios, they remain “concerned” about the “economic impact” on a United States (US) audiovisual industry that “ It will take months to recover.”

“We are very concerned about the long-term economic impact that this work stoppage will continue to have,” said Joseph Benincasa, president and CEO of this institution that financially helps performing arts professionals in need, in a statement.

In the 118 days that the strike of US interpreters (represented by the SAG-AFTRA union) lasted, the entity says it has donated more than 11.2 million dollars to approximately 5,200 people who work in film and television.

“It will be months before the industry fully recovers (…) We encourage those who need it to go to the fund. And we hope that those who can help continue to do so,” Benincasa added.

The statement insisted on the need to continue providing support to workers who face “possible evictions,” as they have lost their access to private health insurance and even “cannot treat their mental health problems.” A situation that was already complicated after the pandemic.

“After COVID-19, we conducted a survey that reveals that 50% of professionals who went to the fund continue to have difficulties finding employment. These are dire times for the industry,” the text detailed. The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee unanimously approved on Wednesday an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents streaming platforms and studios, so there were no more demonstrations yesterday.

The agreement still has to be ratified by the national board and the union’s 160,000 members, and once that happens the details of the contract that will govern the next three years of the working relationship between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP will be released.

The strike of the actors union and the one that the Hollywood Writers Guild (WGA) also held until September, the first joint strike in 60 years, affected the release of films such as “Dune: Part Two”, postponed the Emmy Awards and It paralyzed the production of films in development such as “Gladiator 2”, among other titles.

All within a context of blockade of the American entertainment industry that has meant losses of six thousand 500 million dollars for the Californian economy and the dismissal of 45 thousand workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (United States Department of Labor). ).

They achieve balance

The chief negotiator of the Screen Actors Guild of the United States (SAG-AFTRA), Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, assured yesterday that the principle of agreement obtained between the major Hollywood studios and the performers achieves a “fair balance” between the needs of both parties. .

“We are confident that we have struck a fair balance between the needs of our artists and the demands of an ever-changing industry,” Crabtree-Ireland wrote in a statement.

For its part, SAG-AFTRA announced that after negotiations they reached an agreement valued at more than one billion dollars in new salaries and benefit plans.

It should be noted that once the agreement that will govern the next three years of labor relationship between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP is ratified by the national board and members of the union, the interpreters’ union led by Fran Drescher will release the specific details of the agreement. same. So far the institution has announced that the new collective agreement will have “unprecedented improvements” that will include increases in minimum wages, a bonus for those productions with a successful performance on streaming platforms, greater contributions to health and pensions, and specific regulation regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We hope that, with the ratification of this agreement, we can move towards a fairer and more sustainable industry for all,” concluded Crabtree-Ireland.

