After more than 118 days of strike, the Screen Actors Guild of America (SAG-AFTRA) reached an agreement with the main Hollywood studios and digital platforms. This agreement implies the creation of a new collective contract that benefits all parties, thus marking the end of the strike and giving the green light for the entertainment industry to return to work.

In response, numerous artists expressed their reactions.

Fran Drescherleader of the union, was one of the first celebrities to speak out, sharing her enthusiasm on her Instagram account: “We did it! A billion dollar offer! Three times the last contract! New paths were opened everywhere! Thank you to the members of SAG-AFTRA for hanging in there and securing this historic agreement!”

Zac Efron He also joined in the congratulations, writing on the same social network: “Huge congratulations to SAG! Time to make some movies.”

Alec Baldwinthrough a video, congratulated Fran Drescher and the others involved in the negotiations, in addition to reflecting on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in film, television and series productions.

Octavia Spencer He shared his joy with a festive message on Instagram: “Who else is dancing right now? Ready to work now that the strike is over. Congratulations and thanks to our @TAG negotiating committee! Proud to be in solidarity with all SAG members in the last 118 days.”

Mark Ruffalothrough an Instagram story, celebrated SAG-AFTRA for this achievement and encouraged all unions around the world to take inspiration from this fight, highlighting the importance of the fight for workers’ rights.

Simu Liu, star of the movie “Barbie,” shared his pride on the social network X: “The strike is over! I am proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, go to auditions, and struggle to make ends meet, I’ve experienced firsthand how important these things are. Bravo and see you on set!”

It should be noted that yesterday the United States actors union (SAG-AFTRA) approved the new collective agreement agreed with the studios and platforms, which must be ratified by the workers in a vote that is agreed for November 14.

