Cimbri: "PopSondrio and Bper, forward together"

Unipol, one of the main Italian insurance groups, recently released its financial results for the first nine months of the year. Carlo Cimbri, president of Unipol and UnipolSai, addressed a series of key issues in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, discussing the complex situation of the insurance sector and future plans for the banking sector. The Unipol Group reported a net profit of 769 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, a slight decrease compared to 854 million in the same period of 2022. This decrease was attributed to the impact of natural disasters, including floods, storms and floods that hit Italy. However, Unipol highlighted the improvement in profitability in the auto sector, which is facing inflationary pressure.

Carlo Cimbri discussed the exceptionally anomalous year in terms of natural disasters in Italy, attributing the increase in claims costs to the increase in adverse events related to climate change. He stressed that this will have an impact on insurance risk-taking policies, particularly in the most exposed areas. Cimbri praised the government’s initiative to make catastrophe policies mandatory for businesses as an important step to redistribute the costs of catastrophic events, but also underlined the importance of extending insurance to all building owners to ensure greater social equity.

In the car segment, Unipol had to review tariffs due to rising inflation. Despite this, the claims frequency data were good, indicating that the auto sector is following a positive path which it is hoped will fully materialize in the following year. Unipol is developing a series of initiatives within the “Ecosystems”, including long-term rental and Santagostino medical centers. Cimbri noted the interest in health coverage has increased significantly following the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. He underlined the need to expand health coverage, both through employment contracts and individual policies, and highlighted the role of Unipol as the main operator in Italy in this sector.

Carlo Cimbri underlined the commitment of Unipol towards shareholder remuneration and declared that the group’s financial solidity is solid, with a Solvency ratio of 218% for Unipol and 303% for UnipolSai. He indicated that there are all the conditions to distribute dividends even in this favorable financial context. Unipol is a significant shareholder of Bper and Cimbri stated that Bper must evolve from a regional bank to a large national bank. This requires a change in mentality, streamlining of processes, innovation in products and greater digitalisation. He highlighted that Bper’s current management is of a high level, but left it open the possibility of evaluating a change of leadership at the end of the current path.

Unipol invested in Bper and Popolare di Sondrio, considering them important strategic and industrial partners. Cimbri underlined the effectiveness of this partnership, in particular in the bancassurance sector, which generated positive revenues in the Life sector. He noted that Unipol aims to support these banks to facilitate the effective distribution of policies, but has clarified that it is not currently evaluating other aggregation operations, such as involvement in MPS. In conclusion, Unipol is facing challenges in the insurance sector due to natural catastrophes and inflation, but remains committed to achieving its plan objectives. In the banking sector, Unipol is supporting Bper and Popolare di Sondrio as strategic and industrial partners, with the aim of encouraging the distribution of policies in their channels. The financial solidity of the group offers the possibility of distributing dividends to its shareholders.

