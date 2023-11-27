Will Cillian Murphy join Marvel Studios? She could play one of the best villains in comics.

Rumors suggest that the talented Cillian Murphy, known for his iconic performances in Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, could be Marvel Studios’ top choice to play the fearsome Doctor Doom in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Cillian Murphy has been a popular choice among fans for the role of Doctor Doom for a long time and in fact, the actor himself even reacted to the rumors that place him in Marvel Studios, revealing that if he likes the script and the character he will not has no problem. In this link you can read his comments. In addition, we must remember that he has participated in superhero movies playing Dr. Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy.

They need an actor to match the character.

Another big rumor circulating on the Internet is that Marvel Studios wants to move on from Kang (Jonathan Majors) and they want Doctor Doom to be the great villain that dawns on the heroes of the MCU. Therefore, they need a great actor and obviously there would be no one better than Cillian Murphy. But, it is also speculated that he will simply have a cameo in the post-credits scene of Fantastic Four (2025) and then be the threat in Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom

Meanwhile, the actor continues with his film career and after sweeping Oppenheimer, a film with which he can win many awards thanks to his performance, he has other interesting projects. For example, Hippie Hippie Shake, a story of the misadventures of counterculturalist Richard Neville in London in the late 1960s. We will also see him in Small Things Like These, a film by Tim Mielants.

Would you like Cillian Murphy to be Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

