Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh reveal fascinating secrets about working with legendary director Christopher Nolan! In a deep behind-the-scenes dive, these stars share their impressions of the experience of working on this critically acclaimed biographical thriller.

In the extensive documentary The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, who has been a trusted collaborator of Christopher Nolan, praises the director’s meticulous vision and fluid approach on set. The actor highlights the director’s ability to immerse himself in the narrative without distractions, describing him as an expert craftsman who knows when to lead without imposing too much. He even shared an incredible anecdote! “We shot on a mountainside with Chris in a snowstorm and the sound guy’s portable mixing equipment froze, but we kept filming. That’s who he is, he leads from the front. He has such resilience and determination that the rest of many of us follow him.”

On the other hand, Florence Pugh, in her first collaboration with the director, highlighted the energy and passion that Christopher Nolan instilled in the cast and crew. In her unique vision, she created an environment where every person felt valued, which fueled creativity and excellence on Oppenheimer’s set. “I think every person has come to the set knowing that they have been hired because, at some point, Chris thought you did a good job, and this applies to the crew as well. “I’ve never been in an environment where the cast and crew are so desperate to show what they can do to create incredible buzz.”

Oppenheimer is now available on home video and digital formats, offering fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in this cinematic experience that brilliantly blends drama, history and emotion. In addition, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh could be the big winners in the next Oscars.