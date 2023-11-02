While the tropical Atlantic is surprisingly calm, the North Atlantic has become a bomb box. Ciaran, the enormous deep storm that is generating winds worthy of a hurricane in much of Western Europe (north of the peninsula, included) is just one example of a very striking process: a great storm factory.

What’s going on? As meteorologist Martín León explained very well in RAM, there is no single reason that explains this problem. It cannot even be said that there is a small bouquet of reasons that explain this meteorological effervescence and this explosive aggressiveness.

However, there are four major mechanisms that could summarize what is happening.

The jet stream is very intense. As we have explained on other occasions in greater detail, “jet streams” are large flows of air that distribute heat and cold throughout the entire planet. These currents arise in bordering areas between two air masses with different properties and, depending on the thermal contrast between these masses, they modify their characteristics throughout the year.

Right now, westerlies at high levels are reaching speeds of between 200 and 300 km/h. The reason? That “the contrast between polar and tropical temperatures” is very high.

The western part of the Atlantic is very active. As Martín León points out, another key factor is the presence of storms in the area of ​​the east coast of the United States. As often happens in meteorology, conditions can be conducive to something, but without a ‘spark’ that something does not materialize. These low-level storms are the spark.

A spark that is picked up by the polar jet and pushes them towards the east, widening them, making them deeper and, finally, crashing them against the Atlantic slope of the European continent.

Energy! A lot of energy! Or what is the same, the North Atlantic has had very high anomalies in its surface temperature for months. Saving the distance, “high surface temperatures” is the meteorological equivalent of “gasoline.” This means that, on their way towards Europe, the storms from the west do not stop growing and growing.

And finally, the atmospheric rivers. In recent weeks, in the entire border region between the northern and tropical areas of the Atlantic, very long rivers of humidity have been emerging that “enhance the activity of the development and deepening of these storms doped with heat and humidity.”

What can we expect? Again, no one is very clear. Everything seems to indicate that this process will continue to be active (with greater or lesser intensity) as far as our predictive capacity goes. That is synonymous with deep storms (and record problems). However, it is autumn and that means only one thing: unpredictability. We will have to be attentive.

Image | AEMET