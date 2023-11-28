loading…

Direktur CIA William Burns. Foto/The Washington Post

DOHA – Head of the United States (US) Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Mossad Israel met in Qatar to discuss extending the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as prisoners held by the Palestinian group in Gaza.

CIA Director William Burns and David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence service, held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on Tuesday, a day after Doha announced a two-day extension of a supposed four-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. end.

It is estimated that the triangular discussions will focus on persuading Hamas to start releasing the remaining hostages.

“CIA Director (William) Burns and Mossad Director Barnea are in Doha to attend a series of meetings initiated by the Qatari Prime Minister to discuss potential agreements beyond a two-day (ceasefire) extension,” said a source familiar with the visit, as quoted by The Guardian, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

The source added that Egyptian officials were also present at the meeting.

The ceasefire deal that began on Friday initially lasted four days and allowed for the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

However, an agreement was reached on Monday to extend the deal for two more days, until Wednesday, with Hamas set to release 10 hostages for each additional day.

The latest exchange of hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons appeared to be going smoothly on Tuesday evening, with the hostages on their way out of Gaza at around 19:00 local time and a list of 30 prisoners released by Israeli authorities.

So far, all those released are women and children. It is thought that to extend the ceasefire beyond Wednesday, Hamas would have to start releasing some adult male hostages. This group considers all Israeli men to have the potential to become soldiers.

Making things even more complicated for Israel, the IDF revealed that the bodies of three of its soldiers who were killed on October 7 are now being held by Hamas in Gaza. Historically, Israel has sought the repatriation of the dead with the same commitment as it does to the living.