The former Villarreal player is struggling to establish himself and is still without goals or assists. The Rossoneri coach wants a top team like in Europe and is trying to recover the attacking winger

Alessandra Gozzini

November 11 – 09:58 – MILAN

The king of dribbling wasn’t able to distance himself from Pulisic’s competition or even avoid the muscle injury that knocked him out for the national team with a feint. On the contrary, Samu Chukwueze travels with the weight of the most expensive purchase of the Rossoneri’s summer and weighed down by the double mistake against Dortmund which could have given the Rossoneri’s first victory in the tournament of champions early. However, they say that Samu has lost neither the art of dribbling nor the smile that distinguishes him since the first time he set foot in Milanello. He will be able to start an even happier weekend: Pioli will give him a new starter’s shirt, and he will have the task of adding the joy of scoring. Or an assist, or a winning dribble: in short, which makes at least one of the three reasons why Milan chose him in the summer count, crowning him the most valuable purchase on the market. For 20 million plus 8 in bonuses from Villarreal, the club had purchased the third juggler with the most successful dribbles in the last Liga (behind Vinicius and Nico Williams) and a player capable of exceeding double figures by adding goals (5) and assists (6 ). When Chukwu, in Spain, sprinted down the wing, it was likely that the action would end in danger for the opponents: 44 chances were created in the whole of last season.

conti

—

With Milan there are still very few winning one-on-one duels and no goals or invitations to his teammates. Only two appearances as a starter in the league, the last in Genoa lasting just 45 minutes, the other in the Champions League in his debut against Newcastle: the final 0-0 says a lot. Furthermore, there were four matches in which he missed due to injury. During the mid-October break he stopped due to a left bicep injury in training with Nigeria ahead of the match against Mozambique. Coach José Peseiro said that, although Samu has now recovered, he will leave him alone at Milanello instead of calling him up for the next World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. His last goal of the season was in fact the one scored with the national team in Sao Tome and Principe, when he had been on the pitch for eleven minutes: it’s time for the accounts to return to the Rossoneri too. Competition Milan had purchased him to proportionate the attacking weights, with Rafa and Samu sharing the flanks, and once again found themselves leaning to the left: the load on the scales placed by Leao remains the most consistent. Even if the balance would be re-established in terms of number of goals: four goal seasons for Rafa, four from Pulisic. The US star remains the owner of the right lane: due to the contribution offered so far by Chukwueze, it is normal that the ballot was unbalanced in his favor. Pulisic began to load the plate already from the summer tour in the United States, confirming himself as an idol of the Americans. Then the debut with goals in Bologna and the encore in the home debut against Turin. Chukwueze chases him after two weeks: the negotiation to bring him to Milan was more laborious, Samu missed the tour and part of the preparation, only to find himself having to overcome the deficit. In the opportunities available to him, there is no mention of quick dribbles, much less decisive touches. A nice leap forward could be made starting here with a play that allows Milan to impose itself on Lecce.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

list

—

This way Chukwu would also see his name written on the list of signings that work. For twenty million Milan also purchased Pulisic and Reijnders (but with a lower bonus amount) who have already positively distinguished themselves. The same goes for Loftus-Cheek: he played well on average when he was available and very well against PSG. The counterproof: without him the team struggled. On the other list there are the new arrivals yet to be integrated, all younger than Samu. Now he looks for a first dribble to those who turn up their noses and a shot.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED