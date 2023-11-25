The iconic killer Chucky comes to Dead by Daylight with a surprising trailer.

Dead by Daylight is a horror game developed by Behavior Interactive. It was initially released in 2016 and is available for several platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The game focuses on 4 vs 1 online matches, where four players take on the role of survivors trapped in a place where terror reigns, while a fifth player controls a murderer who tries to hunt down the rest of the players. Now, Behavior Interactive has released a new trailer for Dead by Daylight’s next collaboration with Chucky.

The iconic killer Chucky comes to Dead by Daylight with a surprising trailer

Chucky was created by Don Mancini and debuted in the movie Child’s Playwhich premiered in 1988. In the story, the soul of a serial killer named Charles Lee Ray is transferred into the body of a doll named Good Guy through a voodoo ritual.

The trailer highlights Chucky as the new playable assassin coming to the game. The collaboration, originally announced earlier this month, is scheduled for release on November 28 and was made available as part of the public beta test version of the game.

Chuckyvoiced by the original voice actor Brad Dourif, you will have several special moves that will make it easier for you to kill the rest of the players. The Slice & Dice ability that will allow you to dash forward and attack the group of survivors players. Chucky also has access to Charles Lee Ray in his human form, who appears as a spirit that helps trap survivors, as well as assisting by interrupting players while they try to complete objectives.

Dead by Daylight: Chucky Chapter It will be available on all platforms.

