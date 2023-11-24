This is Agent Recon, the new action and science fiction film that brings Chuck Norris back to the big screen after 12 years of absence.

12 after his last foray in The Expendables 2, legendary actor Chuck Norris is back with a new movie action and science fiction titled Agent Recon.

At 83 years old, the actor Walker Texas Ranger returns to action with a film whose premise is that his character will have to face soldiers, but also extraterrestrial beings.

What Agent Recon is about, the latest from Chuck Norris

The plot of this new action film follows Alastair, the commander of a covert Earth security task force who is assigned the mission of tracking down a mysterious energy disturbance in New Mexico.

Under the command of the seasoned Colonel Green and with the help of a superpowered rookie named Jim, The group infiltrates the base where they suspect it is experimenting with alien technology..

During the mission, the team encounters an unknown being who, in addition to having great strength and speed, also has the ability to control soldiers through mental powers.

Good old Chuck Norris is going to have to use his best weapons to face the hordes of monsters and thwart the plans of invading aliens that threaten the demise of the human race.

He actor by Walker Texas Ranger is accompanied by Marc Singer (House Hunting, Betrayal on the Mountain, Death Certificate) and Derek Ting (Agent Revelation, Supercapitalist), who play Green and Jim respectively. The latter is also responsible for the film’s script.

Produced by Quiver Distribution, those responsible for it assure fans that they will enjoy the action scenes, as they have made sure that Chuck Norris shows off his fighting skills properly.

“We had been looking for an opportunity to work with the legendary Chuck Norris. And especially, in something that will show off his still exceptional fighting skills.

We were thrilled when he immediately joined the film after reading Derek Ting’s script, and We can’t wait for his many fans to see him in action again.“said Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman, co-presidents of Quiver Distribution.

Agent Recon opens in movie theaters sometime in 2024. What do you think of Chuck Norris returning to the action with a new movie? Tell us in our comments section.