Suara.com – The cruel murder occurred in Pasuruan, East Java, precisely in Parerejo Village, Purwodadi District. A mother-in-law killed her own daughter-in-law who was 7 months pregnant.

How did the chronology of in-laws killing their daughters-in-law in Pasuruan happen?

This incident occurred on Tuesday, October 31 2023 at the victim’s house. The perpetrator (father-in-law) named Khoiri is 52 years old. Meanwhile, the victim’s initials were F (23 years old).

The mother-in-law killed her own daughter-in-law while the victim was in the room. Khoiri slit his son-in-law’s throat with a kitchen knife. The murder incident occurred at around 16.00 WIB.

Purwodadi Police Chief, AKP Pujianto explained that F was in her husband’s room at the time of the incident. Carrying a kitchen knife, Khoiri then entered the room and committed the murder.

Body Found by Victim’s Husband

F’s murder was discovered after her husband returned home from work. The victim’s husband (initials S) was already suspicious because the door to the house was not locked.

S peeked in the window and saw his father sitting in the house. As soon as he entered the house and looked into the room, the victim’s husband screamed hysterically.

He found his wife, who was 7 months pregnant, covered in blood. Hearing this scream, Khoiri (the perpetrator) ran away and hid in a neighbor’s house.

S’s screams also made residents come and learn about this cruel incident.

Victims Not Saved

It is known that the victim was 7 months pregnant when she was murdered. The victim was rushed to the Purwodadi Community Health Center to get help.

Unfortunately, F’s life could not be saved. Meanwhile, based on the latest information, medical action continues to be given to save the baby the victim is carrying.

Khoiri hides

After carrying out this heinous act, Khoiri ran away and locked his neighbor’s room, Bari.

“After the incident, the victim’s husband immediately reported the incident to the Purwodadi Police,” said AKP Pujianto.

As soon as the joint police officers arrived, they broke down the door to Khoiri’s hiding place. The perpetrator was immediately arrested.

Perpetrator’s Motive

So far, Khoiri’s motive, the father-in-law for killing his own daughter-in-law who was 7 months pregnant, is still unknown.

The police are still investigating the reasons why the perpetrator did this. The perpetrator was arrested only wearing a sarong and bare chested.

That is the chronology of in-laws killing their daughter-in-law in Pasuruan who was 7 months pregnant.