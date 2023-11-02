We have a new and important change in the Google browser for mobile phones and we have no doubt that it will bring debate – you know how people like to complain and argue about the banalities of life. And the navigation bar, which has always been located in the upper area, has changed location, although only in the iPhones. We tell you the details.

Change of scenery in the navigator

Google wanted to change an important aspect of its Chrome browser on mobile with modifying the site where you place your navigation bar. In this way, if it has always been in the upper zone, it now goes down to the lower zone, thus remembering much more to Safari -which also places her in this position.

The reference to Safari is no coincidence: it turns out that this change has only been introduced in its version of the browser for phones with iOS, so it’s inevitable to think about Apple’s own solution and how they will be much more similar now.

There will surely be many detractors of this change, but surely more than one will also appreciate the change of location. And with the bar down, the flow of movement is more comfortable for our thumbs, especially considering that smartphones are getting bigger.

Of course, you have nothing to be afraid of if you are one of those who prefer traditional placement. Its place at the top will continue to be the one shown by default and if you prefer it at the bottom, you can access the app’s preferences and change it. So everyone happy.

How to move the address bar down in Chrome

The first thing you have to do is make sure that your Chrome browser app for iOS is updated. Once you check this and therefore have the latest version on your smartphone, you can proceed to use the navigation bar wherever you prefer.

As we told you, the placement will continue to be in the upper area by default and only if you want to move it downwards will you have to use it. In that case, the steps to follow They are tremendously simple:

Open your Chrome browser on your iPhone. Press and hold the navigation bar with one finger. A small menu will appear with three options. Tap on the third “Move the address bar to the bottom”. Ready! You now have the bar in the lower area of ​​your screen.

As you can see, the change is very simple and if after trying it, you regret it, you just have to follow the steps again but selecting “Move the address bar to the top” to return it to its original place.

A good way to keep all users of the app happy and at the same time offer a alternative to those who prefer the bar somewhere else. Now all that remains is for it to also be offered on Android terminals (which Google is behind for some reason), not just being a feature for iPhones.