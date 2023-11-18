The film Oppenheimer is one of Christopher Nolan’s greatest hits, but the director wants to move on with his life.

In an interesting interview with Yahoo Entertainment, film director Christopher Nolan talked about the film Oppenheimer. The story of one of the creators of the atomic bomb that has become a success, raising more than 949 million dollars. Plus, he’s sure to get a lot of film awards.

When asked if this was the most important film he had ever made, the director replied: “You know, I said that about Oppenheimer because he changed the world irreversibly. For that reason alone he becomes, for me, the most important individual figure in history. I made this movie because that story seemed incredibly important. But if there is a resonance beyond that about nuclear weapons, about the dangers of the world we live in, then yes. I mean, I guess it’s an added element to this movie that’s not present in my other movies, yeah.”

What will he do next?

Christopher Nolan wants to leave Oppenheimer behind: “Definitely… Part of me wants to leave the story behind. I mean, you know, it’s a great privilege to be able to talk about a movie that you’ve made that’s now coming out home on 4k, Blu-ray, and everything else. It’s great to be able to sit here and talk to you about the success of the film. That is a great privilege. But the topic is very dark. It is nihilistic. And yeah, there’s a part of me that’s very willing to move on and maybe do something, you know, not so bleak.”

“Well, when I first talked to my 16-year-old son about the topic I was addressing, he actually said to me a couple of years ago, ‘Well, no one cares about that anymore.’ That’s not really something that’s on people’s radar. And I said to him at the time, well, maybe that’s a reason to make the movie.”

“And unfortunately, with the changes in the world over the years, it doesn’t ask that question anymore. Nobody asks that question anymore. “People are very aware of the dangers.”

(cordonpress)

“I think movies have to be, for me first and foremost, and it’s a strange word to use on this topic. But they have to be entertainment. They have to be commitment, whether it’s a horror movie or a romantic comedy, whatever. “It’s about engaging the audience and giving them a story that is very compelling.” Christopher Nolan said.

“I think with Oppenheimer my hope was that the seriousness of the subject would resonate beyond the story, beyond the actual dramatic experience of watching the film. But I feel like if, as a filmmaker, I’m too conscious of that, or I try to tell people what to think, or be didactic, that tends to put people off. They feel that effort. And sometimes I feel that effort in movies. And, ironically, you are less receptive to whatever the filmmaker’s intentions are.”

“For me, it’s really about involving the audience in a great story. And then, hopefully, if I’ve done my job well, there will be resonances beyond that, maybe.” Christopher Nolan concluded.