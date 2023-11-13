Director Christopher Nolan reveals an anecdote that he experienced in a room that was showing the film Oppenheimer.

In an exclusive chat with Variety, Christopher Nolan spilled the beans when he crashed an IMAX screening of Oppenheimer at Manhattan’s AMC Lincoln Square, along with his wife and producing partner, Emma Thomas. This visionary director could not resist the temptation of witnessing the audience’s reaction on opening night.

“Being there was an extraordinary experience. All the seats were full and the attention on what was happening on the screen was very strong. That level of commitment was something I had never felt before. Real attention was being paid.” The Oscar-nominated filmmaker was impressed, particularly during the intense scene of the first detonation of the nuclear bomb, where the audience showed a level of concentration that left Nolan speechless.

What is it about?

Christopher Nolan’s film is a biographical drama about the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the architect of the atomic bomb. Featuring an all-star cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more, the film explores the creation of the devastating nuclear weapon and its historical consequences.

Oppenheimer

With a global gross exceeding $948 million, Oppenheimer has become Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film outside of The Dark Knight trilogy and has set a record as the second highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. , surpassing Deadpool 2 from 2018. The first is Joker from 2019.

The film will arrive in home format starting November 21, 2023, as it can be purchased in digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. Although, obviously, the good thing was to live the experience in theaters and with the biggest screen possible.

Fuente: Variety.