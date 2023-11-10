The acclaimed British director, responsible for the Dark Knight trilogy, does not want to answer any questions about The Batman, the character’s latest film.

There is no doubt that Christopher Nolan is one of the best directors today. Without going any further, last summer he stormed the bank with Oppenheimer, a masterpiece that recalled the best times of the British director.

Although he had lowered the level with Dunkirk and Tenet, Nolan regains his pulse with the story of physicist Robert K. Oppenheimer, which is practically as good as the legendary Interstellar.

Sometimes we forget, but Nolan already demonstrated his greatness with a superhero trilogy. It was between 2005 and 2012, with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, three gems of the genre that will never be equaled.

And also, Batman still hasn’t replicated the greatness of those movies, not even with the recent The Batman (2022), above his appearances in Batman v. Superman or The Justice League.

What do you think Christopher Nolan from The Batman? It is something we will never know, but there is a good reason that the British director has explained.

Nolan does not want to remove the past

Warner Bros.

The director of Oppenheimer, Memento or Insomnia, does not close the doors to a fourth Batman movie…but only if there is something interesting to tell. The same thing happens with Christian Baleconsidered one of the best Batman of all time.

The reality is that the saga is at another point. After the success of The Batman last year, Warner, James Gunn and director Matt Reeves are already preparing the sequel, which will be released in 2025 with Robert Pattinson leading the cast.

In an interview with Variety, Nolan was asked if he had seen The Batmanand what he thought of the new movie about one of his favorite characters.

Christopher Nolan did not want to answer…and there’s a good reason for that. We can understand it as that he is “fed up” with always being asked the same thing. And, therefore, perhaps he is exhausted from the superhero genre.

”If I start talking about comic book movies, that would be the only thing anyone would pay attention to in this article,” says the British director.

And, for better or worse, Nolan is right.. In the same interview, the director acknowledges that he would work with Warner Bros. again if the opportunity arises, and also talks about the strikes in Hollywood.

Did you know that Martin Scorsese ruined the best script ever written by Christopher Nolan? The director wanted to make a biographical film of tycoon Howard Hughes, but Scorsese beat him to it with The Aviator (2004), alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

We will see again a Batman movie directed by Christopher Nolan? Who knows, but for now it’s time to remember his wonderful trilogy from the 2000s. The premiere of The Batman Part II, in 2025, will be key to the future of Bat-Man.